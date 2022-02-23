Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,217 in the last 365 days.

New York, LA Fashion Weeks Spotlight INHERENT’s Powerful Mission to Promote Men’s Mental Wellness

INHERENT

NYFW by INHERENT

NYWF by INHERENT

Founder Taylor Draper’s Foundation by INHERENT highlighted for its powerful impact

equip, enable, and empower men in their journey for mental wellness”
— Founder Taylor Draper
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom menswear designer INHERENT was heavily spotlighted at both New York and will be featured again at Los Angeles Fashion Week (March 17th-20th) events for its powerful impact on the world of men’s mental health. On the heels of releasing the impeccably crafted Steve McQueen by INHERENT Driver’s Collection, Founder Taylor Draper partnered with Art Hearts Fashion, known as a driving force for innovative fashion design. Together, Draper and the McQueen collection’s iconic race car driving namesake built strong momentum for what’s to come at Denver Fashion Week (April 3rd-10th).

Featured prominently in Getty Images, Draper made laps alongside industry notables throughout the week-long fashion events. Leading influencers will showcase the latest looks curated by Draper, featuring classically-inspired pieces, accessories, and seasonal essentials. As part of the brand’s “Wear Your Heart” Fashion Week campaign, VIP attendees were gifted a specially-designed pocket square and a pin to help promote awareness about men’s mental wellness efforts. Draper also debuted two NY Fashion Week-focused commercials promoting the Foundation by INHERENT’s mission, one featuring multi-talented Actor/Writer/Director Mojean Aria.

This successful release sets the stage for Draper to tour INHERENT’s latest collections at the hottest upcoming national fashion events. Audiences at the much-anticipated Denver Fashion Week can expect a further taste of the understated upscale line built for life in the fast lane during INHERENT’s Show on April 5th at Void Studio. Draper will design and curate looks for the show, in addition to continuing promotion of the Foundation by INHERENT’s work to “equip, enable, and empower men in their journey for mental wellness.” Talks of hitting September’s New York Fashion Week are also in the works. Learn more at ThisIsInherent.com.

About INHERENT:
INHERENT: A lifestyle brand with a purpose that equips, enables and empowers men. Inspiring self-confidence through fashion and accessories while addressing the stigma surrounding men’s mental wellness via it’s Foundation by INHERENT, providing modern-day “suits of armor” while empowering communities to speak openly about mental health. Pairing the luxury of a personal tailor with impeccable service and the convenience of a digital concierge, the company offers online appointment bookings, as well as home, office, or web-based custom fittings. Both a couturier and a movement, INHERENT partners with different organizations to build awareness around men’s mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and self-doubt. Proving that, together, “We are strong. We are courageous. We will overcome.” Learn more at ThisIsInherent.com. Get a first look at upcoming collaborations on Instagram @ThisIsInherent. Dressed for life.

Jessica Kopach
SNA PR
+1 619-201-2670
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

New York, LA Fashion Weeks Spotlight INHERENT’s Powerful Mission to Promote Men’s Mental Wellness

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.