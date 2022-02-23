New York, LA Fashion Weeks Spotlight INHERENT’s Powerful Mission to Promote Men’s Mental Wellness
Founder Taylor Draper’s Foundation by INHERENT highlighted for its powerful impact
equip, enable, and empower men in their journey for mental wellness”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom menswear designer INHERENT was heavily spotlighted at both New York and will be featured again at Los Angeles Fashion Week (March 17th-20th) events for its powerful impact on the world of men’s mental health. On the heels of releasing the impeccably crafted Steve McQueen by INHERENT Driver’s Collection, Founder Taylor Draper partnered with Art Hearts Fashion, known as a driving force for innovative fashion design. Together, Draper and the McQueen collection’s iconic race car driving namesake built strong momentum for what’s to come at Denver Fashion Week (April 3rd-10th).
— Founder Taylor Draper
Featured prominently in Getty Images, Draper made laps alongside industry notables throughout the week-long fashion events. Leading influencers will showcase the latest looks curated by Draper, featuring classically-inspired pieces, accessories, and seasonal essentials. As part of the brand’s “Wear Your Heart” Fashion Week campaign, VIP attendees were gifted a specially-designed pocket square and a pin to help promote awareness about men’s mental wellness efforts. Draper also debuted two NY Fashion Week-focused commercials promoting the Foundation by INHERENT’s mission, one featuring multi-talented Actor/Writer/Director Mojean Aria.
This successful release sets the stage for Draper to tour INHERENT’s latest collections at the hottest upcoming national fashion events. Audiences at the much-anticipated Denver Fashion Week can expect a further taste of the understated upscale line built for life in the fast lane during INHERENT’s Show on April 5th at Void Studio. Draper will design and curate looks for the show, in addition to continuing promotion of the Foundation by INHERENT’s work to “equip, enable, and empower men in their journey for mental wellness.” Talks of hitting September’s New York Fashion Week are also in the works. Learn more at ThisIsInherent.com.
About INHERENT:
INHERENT: A lifestyle brand with a purpose that equips, enables and empowers men. Inspiring self-confidence through fashion and accessories while addressing the stigma surrounding men’s mental wellness via it’s Foundation by INHERENT, providing modern-day “suits of armor” while empowering communities to speak openly about mental health. Pairing the luxury of a personal tailor with impeccable service and the convenience of a digital concierge, the company offers online appointment bookings, as well as home, office, or web-based custom fittings. Both a couturier and a movement, INHERENT partners with different organizations to build awareness around men’s mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and self-doubt. Proving that, together, “We are strong. We are courageous. We will overcome.” Learn more at ThisIsInherent.com. Get a first look at upcoming collaborations on Instagram @ThisIsInherent. Dressed for life.
Jessica Kopach
SNA PR
+1 619-201-2670
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other