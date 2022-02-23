Rose-Hulman Alumnus/Trustee, Global Health Care Executive Mike Mussallem Named to National Academy of Engineering
Edwards Lifesciences Chairman/CEO is being recognized for pioneering new/developing fields of technology and making major advancements in engineering fields
For more than 40 years Mike has helped bring heath care innovations that have improved the lives of patients throughout the world. The NAE honor is the latest of Mike’s many achievements.”TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology alumnus and trustee Mike Mussallem has been elected as a member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE), one of the highest honors bestowed upon an engineer. He will join a list of institute alumni in the prestigious group upon induction later this year.
According to the announcement of NAE’s Class of 2022, membership recognizes individuals “who have made outstanding contributions to engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature and to the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education."
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said, “For more than 40 years Mike has helped bring heath care innovations that have improved the lives of patients throughout the world. The NAE honor is the latest of Mike’s many achievements. We’re proud that he has joined distinguished Rose-Hulman alumni and former educators as NAE members.”
Mussallem has been chairman and chief executive officer of Edwards Lifesciences since the company was established in 2000. Under his leadership, Edwards has established itself as a global leader in patient-focused medical innovations with the introduction of lifesaving and life-sustaining therapies such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement, transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies, new resilient surgical heart valves designed for active patients and non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring.
Mussallem has not only led the development and successful implementation of Edwards’ patient-focused innovation strategy, but also established Edwards’ commitment to philanthropy and corporate social responsibility. The Irvine, California-based company also has been recognized among the world’s most ethical companies.
A native of Gary, Indiana, Mussallem earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Rose-Hulman in 1974, was bestowed an honorary doctorate of engineering in 1999, and has served as an institute trustee since 2017. He was the featured speaker at its 2015 commencement.
He and his wife, Linda, have been dedicated to helping Rose-Hulman fulfill its mission through their continued support. Their philanthropic gifts have helped transform the Mussallem Student Union, led to development of the Pi-Vilion and most recently established a scholarship fund to support northwest Indiana and Chicagoland students.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world’s best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 undergraduate students and nearly 100 graduate students. Learn more at rose-hulman.edu.
