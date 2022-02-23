Audio: The Missouri Senate Minute for Feb. 23

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Bill 660 seeks to establish the Show-Me Success Diploma Program, the Competency-Based Education Grant Program, the Competency-Based Education Task Force and a competency-based credit system for high school students. Senate Bill 647 would establish a grievance process for parents and guardians of elementary and secondary school students.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.