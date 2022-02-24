Marvel "Pay Copy" is a Treasured Piece of Comic Book History & Expected to Fetch Millions at ComicConnect.com Auction
A Treasured Piece of Comic Book History Comes up for Auction: Marvel Comics #1 “Pay Copy” Expected to Fetch Millions
This Marvel Comics #1 is extra special because the publisher recorded how much each writer and artist was paid for their work—hence the term “pay copy."”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Treasured Piece of Comic Book History Comes up for Auction: Marvel Comics #1 “Pay Copy” Expected to Fetch Millions
— Vincent Zurzolo
There are rare vintage comic books—and then there are the rarest of the rare. These one-of-a-kind artifacts hold both historic and monetary value. Such treasures seldom change hands—which is why ComicConnect’s Marvel Comics #1“Pay Copy” auction is rocking the collectibles world.
Published in 1939, Marvel Comics #1 is one of the top five most important comics of all time. Why? Because it marks the beginning of the entire Marvel universe that is so much a part of modern pop culture.
“Marvel #1 gave us the iconic characters of Spider-Man, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Captain America and Avengers,” says Vincent Zurzolo, ComicConnect’s COO and one of the world’s leading comic experts.
“Every copy, and there aren’t many, is incredibly collectible in its own right.”
However, this particular copy is extra special, because the publisher actually made notes in it, recording how much each writer and artist was paid for their work—hence the term “pay copy” or “payout copy.”
“It offers a unique inside look at the very genesis of the Marvel line,” says Zuzolo. “That’s what makes it one of the most desirable copies of any single comic book.”
Specifically, penciled-in notes reveal that the cover artist, Frank R. Paul, was paid $25 to draw the cover, which is now legendary—and also that payments were made to writer Bill Everett (for creating the Sub-Mariner storyline) and artist Carl Burgos (for the Human Torch character), among others. The Sub-Mariner, Marvel’s first superhero, is set to make him movie debut in Black Panther 2. Interest in the character’s first appearance in Marvel Comics #1 will skyrocket.
Adding to its value: the comic is graded 9.2 (Near Mint-), which means it’s in exceptional condition. In fact, it’s one of the highest graded copies in existence—and by far, the most famous.
“We’re receiving a firestorm of interest from elite collectors and investors,” says Zurzolo. “Based on what we’re hearing, I’m thinking it will sell in the millions of dollars.”
The auction runs until March 15, 2022—and may make a little history of its own. www.ComicConnect.com
Joanne Levine
Lekas & Levine PR
joannepr@aol.com