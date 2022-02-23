MAP Esports Network Announces Influencer Kid Brothers, Hosted Show with Metaverse- focused firm, Futurewise Group LLC
Esports, Metaverse & Beyond with Chace & Sage, show features youngest Metaverse hosts in history.
MAP Esports network Announced today that it has entered into a development and distribution agreement with Futurewise Group LLC to launch the first, kids hosted esports and metaverse focused show in America.
— Jacob R. Miles III, CEO, MAP Esports Network
The show titled Esports Metaverse & Beyond with Chace & Sage will debut on the MAP Esports Networks’ podcast and video channels with plans for OTT, TV and Cable outlets. MAP Esports Podcast Network began airing the show on Feb. 17, 2022. The podcasts will be available on all the major podcast platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Google, Audible and on www.esportsfpn.com as well as YouTube. MAP Esports Network will continue to expand and create more ways to connect viewers with the content and brands they love on the platforms they choose.
“We are excited and honored to join with Futurewise, Chace & Sage to bring Esports Metaverse and Beyond's STEM and STEAM focused show to MAP Esports Network’s mainstream and grassroots audiences.” Said Jacob R. Miles III, CEO & Founder, MAP Esports Network.
In an effort to build a wide-reaching, multi-brand offering, “Esports Metaverse and Beyond” will focus on the future of gaming and esports careers, Gaming hacks, Evaluation of new games and gear, WEB 3.0 and the Metaverse, what kids need to know about safety, What’s Hot! and What’s Not! Chace & Sage will interview esports, gaming and metaverse industry leaders and celebrities.
In “Esports, Metaverse and Beyond” hosts and real-life brothers Chace & Sage, lead the audience through a journey of connecting the future of esports, gaming and the metaverse to today. The interviews and stories shared in the series offer an honest and layered look into the complex future of Web 3.0, culture and the impact on kids, creativity, and contributions to society - all delivered with a rare mix of intelligence, humor, style, and fun.
Chace & Sage will be mentored by Map Esports Network’s host of “All in with Esports” podcast, Lewis Johnson, NBC Sports, Commentator and Journalist.
About MAP Esports Network Inc.
MAP Esports Network, Inc. is a media, esports, entertainment and metaverse focused content development and distribution company with community touchpoints that reach mainstream and grassroot audiences. Physical and digital touchpoints include publications, events, podcasts, video, esports league, teams, blockchain games, collectables, mentor-based, municipal, and retail gaming centers that support disadvantaged children via STEM and STEAM initiatives, esports, videogame, robotics, and coding competitions. MAP Esports Network is the founder and creator of Project Family - Bridging the Digital Divide through esports, gaming and robotics, events.
www.mapesports.net
About Futurewise Group LLC.
A Metaverse-focused media & consulting firm working with start-ups, businesses, influencers, and Celebrities to enter the Metaverse and build a future proof Web 3.0 brand strategy
www.futurewisegroup.com
MAP Esports Podcast Network introduction to kids futurist and influencers Chace and Sage's show, Esports, Metaverse and Beyond