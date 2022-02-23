Nutrify Today Announces the C-Suite Summit
The Summit will enable nutraceutical companies to conduct business at a faster pace within the new ASINDOUS HIGHWAY
The main objective of this event is to create growth and investment opportunities for health and wellness, food tech, and pharma companies with an interest in nutraceuticals.”BANGALORE, INDIA, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrify Today, the world’s first AI-powered nutraceutical platform is scheduled to launch its first annual Nutrify C-Suite Summit on June 17, 2022, in Mumbai, India. The Summit will enable member countries within the nutraceutical, food tech, and pharma arenas to conduct business easier with other member countries who are part of the ASINDOUS (Asia-Indo-US) HIGHWAY, using enhanced and coordinated business practices and guidelines.
— Amit Srivastava
The event will bring together senior executives composed of buyers (P&G, GSK, AMWAY, and others), with sellers (Omniactive, Holista, Unilab, Polisano, and more), as well as government leaders from key ASEAN countries, India, and the U.S.
Amit Srivastava, Chief Catalyst for Nutrify Today and member of the Nutra Task Force, Office of PSA to the Government of India, said “The main objective of this event is to create growth and investment opportunities. The Summit will offer C-Suite executives from nutraceutical finished dosages, ingredients, food tech, and pharma companies with an interest in nutraceuticals, regulatory lobbies, government, investors, pre-screen start-ups, and regulators of partnering countries with a chance to learn about new avenues for revenue generation.”
According to Srivastava, the Summit will include policymakers, and national and international leaders from the nutraceutical industry, academia, and research fraternity. The conference discussions will help open doors for the transformation required to do a larger amount of nutraceutical business between ASINDOUS member countries.”
C-Suite Summit speakers announced to date include Sanjaya Mariwala, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, OmniActive Health, Anand Swaroop, President, Cepham Inc, Rajen Manicka, CEO and Managing Director, Holista Colltech, H.E. Tomasz Zaleski, Chairman of the Royal Office UAE, Dr. Rajiv Tandon, Director-Health, RTI International India, Lekh Juneja, Executive Vice President, Kameda Seika Co Ltd; Japan, Salwa Abdul Aziz Zein, Chief Executive Officer, The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi, U.A.E, Yoni Glickman, Board Chairman, Qualitas Health, Sumeet Chandana- Partner; Ernst and Young (EnY) India, Dr. Shady Saleem, President Arabic Society of Fetal Medicine and Surgery, Egypt, Dr. Kalpana Bhaskaran, Head, Applied Nutrition Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore, Vikas Bansi, Vice President, Jubilant Pharmaceuticals, India, Dhawal Katkar, Vice President, OTC, Glenmark, India, Rakshit Mehta, President, Euro Alliance, Switzerland, and Umesh Kumar, President, Cellchem, Canada.
For information about sponsorship, speaking opportunities, and attendee admission, visit www.nutrifycsuitesummit.com or email hello@nutrifytoday.com.
Bangalore, India-based Nutrify Today is the world’s first idea to commercialization platform helping to develop and generate business at 50% of the usual time for its member companies. The overall platform includes over 15,000 executives from the nutraceutical industry, government agencies, investors, and regulatory from throughout India, as well as leading key global markets.
