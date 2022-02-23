Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,280 in the last 365 days.

Commerce suspends new applications for Innovate ND

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that new applications for Innovate ND are suspended until further notice.   The suspension comes from the high demand for program offerings and a limited budget capacity for this biennium.   “The high interest we have seen in the program reflects the strong entrepreneurial ecosystem we have in North Dakota,” Commerce Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason said. “The suspension is temporary, and the team at Commerce is working diligently to continue assisting our state’s entrepreneurs.”   Innovate ND is a voucher and grant program available to entrepreneurs in North Dakota. The program provides resources to assist with turning an innovative idea into a profitable business.   For more information, please visit commerce.nd.gov/innovatend/.  

You just read:

Commerce suspends new applications for Innovate ND

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.