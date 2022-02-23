Commerce suspends new applications for Innovate ND

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that new applications for Innovate ND are suspended until further notice. The suspension comes from the high demand for program offerings and a limited budget capacity for this biennium. “The high interest we have seen in the program reflects the strong entrepreneurial ecosystem we have in North Dakota,” Commerce Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason said. “The suspension is temporary, and the team at Commerce is working diligently to continue assisting our state’s entrepreneurs.” Innovate ND is a voucher and grant program available to entrepreneurs in North Dakota. The program provides resources to assist with turning an innovative idea into a profitable business. For more information, please visit commerce.nd.gov/innovatend/