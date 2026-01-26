North Dakota Department of Commerce announces additional funding round for Destination Development Grants

The North Dakota Department of Commerce will open an additional funding round for the Destination Development Grant (DDG) program, making $4 million available to advance tourism projects statewide. The funds were originally allocated to ND Country Fest for expanding and enhancing the New Salem venue; however, the applicant has chosen not to move forward with the project. The application portal will open at 9 a.m. CST Feb. 10 and close at 5 p.m. CST March 10. Applications must be submitted online; email or mail submissions will not be accepted.

The program supports development or expansion of attractions that strengthen North Dakota’s economy, and enhance quality of life for residents. Eligible applicants include for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations and tourism-related entities. State and federal government entities and previous DDG recipients from the 2023-25 or 2025-27 rounds are not eligible. Previous non-awarded applicants are invited to reapply using a streamlined application redesigned to make it easier for the applicant and the evaluation committee.

Matching requirements:

1-to-1 match required (cash or in-kind contributions)

Cash match reimbursement: 50% of approved invoices after verification under the grant agreement

In-kind contributions may include: Documented value of donated land or facilities Materials and equipment Eligible in-house labor (excluding administrative or programmatic costs)



Competitive proposals will demonstrate how the project will attract new visitors to North Dakota with new experiences, alignment with North Dakota’s identity, realistic timelines for completion within the 2025-27 biennium and long-term community impact. Awards will be announced April 30.

For more information on the grant applicants and recipients, visit https://ndgov.link/DestinationDevelopment.