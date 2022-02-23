Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 24, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor's office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Butler
Middletown City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Southwest Ohio Computer Association Council of Governments
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Columbiana
United Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Warrensville Heights City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Erie
Huron City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Focus North High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Zenith Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Zenith Academy East
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Zenith Academy West
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Greene
Beavercreek City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Greene County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Lockland Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Henry
Marion Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hocking
Nicholas C. King-Smith, O.D.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Jefferson
Seven Ranges Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Knox
Knox County Career Center
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lake
Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Licking
Newark Granville Community Authority
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Marion
River Valley Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mercer
Fort Recovery Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Muskingum
Ohio School Benefits Cooperative
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Pickaway
Southwest Pickaway Fire District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Shelby
Hardin-Houston Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Stark
Stark County Educational Service Center
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Akron Preparatory School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Akros Middle School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Green Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Warren
MILLER HOLDINGS BROOKSIDE, INC. DBA BROOKSIDE
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Wood
Penta Career Center
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.
