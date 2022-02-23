Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,272 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 24, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 23, 2022                                                                 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 24, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Butler

Middletown City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Southwest Ohio Computer Association Council of Governments

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

United Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cuyahoga Valley Career Center

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Warrensville Heights City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Erie

Huron City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Focus North High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Zenith Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Zenith Academy East

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Zenith Academy West

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene

Beavercreek City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Greene County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Lockland Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Henry

Marion Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

Nicholas C. King-Smith, O.D.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Jefferson

Seven Ranges Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Knox

Knox County Career Center

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Newark Granville Community Authority

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Marion

River Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mercer

Fort Recovery Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Muskingum

Ohio School Benefits Cooperative

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pickaway

Southwest Pickaway Fire District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shelby

Hardin-Houston Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Stark

Stark County Educational Service Center

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Akron Preparatory School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Akros Middle School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Green Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Warren

MILLER HOLDINGS BROOKSIDE, INC. DBA BROOKSIDE

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Wood

Penta Career Center

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 24, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.