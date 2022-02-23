For Immediate Release:

February 23, 2022

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 24, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Butler Middletown City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Southwest Ohio Computer Association Council of Governments 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Columbiana United Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Cuyahoga Valley Career Center IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Warrensville Heights City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Erie Huron City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Focus North High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Zenith Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Zenith Academy East IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Zenith Academy West IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Greene Beavercreek City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Greene County Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Lockland Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Henry Marion Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hocking Nicholas C. King-Smith, O.D. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Jefferson Seven Ranges Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Knox Knox County Career Center IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lake Educational Service Center of the Western Reserve IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Licking Newark Granville Community Authority 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Marion River Valley Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mercer Fort Recovery Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Muskingum Ohio School Benefits Cooperative IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pickaway Southwest Pickaway Fire District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Ross County School Employees Insurance Consortium IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shelby Hardin-Houston Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Stark Stark County Educational Service Center IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Akron Preparatory School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Akros Middle School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Green Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Warren MILLER HOLDINGS BROOKSIDE, INC. DBA BROOKSIDE MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Wood Penta Career Center IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

