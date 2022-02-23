Disorganized Data Needs Spring Cleaning
Productivity Pro Offers a 10-Step Plan for Organizing Computer Files
People often think their computer is broken, when it’s just overloaded with duplicates and junk files. Organizing computer files can fix that.”WAYNE, PA, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information is only useful if it can be found. The vast majority of employee computer files are hard to find, and the problem has only gotten worse as the lines between home and work have blurred. A simple 10-step process can get data organized and keep it organized going forward, saving time and money.
— Darla DeMorrow, Certified Professional Organizer®
Employees are used to having a tech team to troubleshoot hardware needs, but most have never really been taught to maintain and organize digital files.
“People often think their computer needs replacing, when it’s just cluttered and overloaded with duplicates and junk files,” said Darla DeMorrow, CPO®. “Organizing computer files can fix that. Organized employees are often the most reliable and productive people because they can find information quickly and respond to client needs.”
Darla DeMorrow, owner of HeartWork Organizing, teaches how to organize computer files for the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals www.NAPO.net and corporate clients in a class called: Digital Filing: It’s Easier Than You Think.
Ten Steps to Organize Computer Files:
1. Check computer storage capacity before combining data from multiple sources.
2. Check capacity and formats of external hard drives for PC/Mac compatibility and archiving old projects.
3. Decide where to store files. Store personal, company and shared files in the right locations to ensure privacy and convenience.
4. Empty the trash bin before starting.
5. Create a naming pattern for files and folders. Rename files in batches and folders.
6. Move files into topical folders. Start by clearing the Downloads and Desktop folders. Work in batches. Keep file structures as simple as possible.
7. De-duplicate files using software.
8. Find a rhythm. Work in 15-minute increments. It can take days or weeks to organize a massive backlog.
9. Review the work. Empty the electronic trash bin. Count deleted files for motivation.
10. Maintain organized files going forward by repeating these file strategies weekly.
Employees can organize computer files on both a PC and Mac with the same steps. Once organized, use the same steps to review data stored on email, inside apps like Evernote, and on network and cloud drives.
About HeartWork Organizing
Darla DeMorrow is a Certified Professional Organizer®, productivity coach and trainer, and owner of HeartWork Organizing since 2004. Based near Philadelphia, PA, she provides executive coaching and training. DeMorrow is the author of the best-selling book series SORT and Succeed which outlines five simple steps to help you organize stuff, time, paperwork, and data. The Upbeat, Organized Home Office is the third book in the series (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082J5SVYT) bridging the productivity gap between the home office, home life, and the company office. To learn more, visit www.HeartWorkOrg.com.
