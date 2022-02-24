Colin Wilhelm Lands Arnold and Marguerite Salazar Endorsement
Arnold and Marguerite Salazar Say Colin Wilhelm is the Right Candidate for CD3
Of all the candidates in the race for the 3rd congressional district, it is our sincere belief that Colin fits the district better than any other candidate.”GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO, U.S.A, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colin Wilhelm has long been an advocate for improving how we as a nation treat those suffering from mental health and addiction. Colin has been very honest about his struggles with alcohol and knows firsthand the difference quality care can make in one's life. Colin is not alone in this fight, however. Arnold and Marguerite Salazar of Alamosa, Colorado have recognized the good work and progress Colin has made, especially with Colin co-writing the HB21-1119 Suicide, Prevention, Intervention, and Postvention House Bill that passed last year in Colorado.
Arnold and Marguerite Salazar have offered Colin their endorsement for Colin Wilhelm to be the Democratic nominee for Congress in Colorado's Third District.
Marguerite Salazar has been the Region VIII, Regional Director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Colorado Insurance Commissioner, and the Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies. Marguerite shares with Colin a need to improve the health care systems here in Colorado and the nation.
Arnold Salazar is the former Chairman of the Board at Adams State University, a trustee of the Trust for Public Land, and has been just as involved as Marguerite over the decades as the C.E.O of Colorado Health Partnership, and together, they have released the below statement showing their support for Colin Wilhelm:
We are Arnold and Marguerite Salazar from Alamosa, Colorado. This letter is written in support of Colin Wilhelm, who is running for Congress in Colorado’s 3rd congressional district (CD3). We grew up in CD3 and our family has roots here dating back to the 1800s. We care deeply about our district, the people who live in it and it's time we had proper representation in congress.
We have had the opportunity to meet with Colin on several occasions. It is clear from the conversations we’ve had with Colin that he is committed to representing the values we all share in rural Colorado. Our congressional district is complicated and big. It’s 28 counties big. Colin's approach is not a one-size-fits-all philosophy and nor should it be. It is rather a very analytical and focused approach to the needs of the people he plans to represent. He understands that while communities share many of the same problems, the solutions may differ depending on location. What works for a problem in Pueblo or Durango, might not work for the same problem in Grand Junction or Rangely. Colin’s approach is measured and moderate. It's exactly what this district needs.
Of all the candidates in the race for the 3rd congressional district, it is our sincere belief that Colin fits the district better than any other candidate.
Because of these strong attributes, we wholeheartedly endorse Colin Wilhelm for Congress in the 3rd congressional district of Colorado.
