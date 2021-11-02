The Finalized Redistricting Map is a Win for Moderate Democrats in CD3

"This map is winnable for a western Colorado Democrat and the demographics clearly show that it favors a moderate candidate over an extremist."

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO, U.S.A, November 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 1st, the Colorado Supreme Court finalized the new district maps. CD3 opens the door to turn the district blue for the first time since 2008 and puts the focus on issues impacting the region. For years, Democrats have focused on what is best for Denver and the D.C. establishment, while ignoring the issues impacting us here on the western slope.That old way of thinking is out. We need someone who will put western Colorado first. We need someone who will listen to all voters in the district, regardless of party affiliation. We need a western Colorado Democrat in office who will offer real solutions, to the real issues that have been impacting us here in western Colorado. Issues that have gone unanswered for far too long.When asked about the CD3 and the redistricting maps, Democratic Candidate Colin Wilhelm had this to say:“I am very pleased with the approval of the new district maps and especially that of CD3. The new map opens up the western and the southern districts to allow us to get out there and listen to the voters. It allows us to get to work for the people, which is the exact message that I’ve been delivering during this campaign. I will always put the voice of the people above party.”Through out his candidacy and campaign, Colin's focus has been on issues like mental health/addiction, public education, health care, criminal justice reform, climate change and respecting the second amendment. Colin lives and works in the district as a criminal defense attorney. He has seen many of these issues first hand and the impact they can have on people. Colin will work for all voters, regardless of party affiliation.“I am excited to continue to run this race as a constituent- candidate and a moderate western Colorado Democrat. I know and understand this district and if elected, I will work hard to represent ALL the people of the district, no matter their party affiliation," Said Colin Wilhelm. "This map is winnable for a western Colorado Democrat as is shown in the district demographics — which would be split 32% Republican, 26% Democrat and 40% unaffiliated. This map favors moderate candidates over extremists.”For more information, please visit Colin's website at www.wilhelmforcolorado.com or to set up an interview with Colin Wilhelm, please contact our Communications Director at press@cwilhelmforcolorado.com or 970-250-4387.