Leankor Recognized in Gartner® Market Guide for Collaborative Work Management
Collaborative Work Software Acknowledged in Emerging MarketAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leankor, an enterprise work and project management solution developed to orchestrate large-scale projects and drive enterprise business strategies from order to delivery, was recently recognized in the Gartner® Market Guide for Collaborative Work Management.
The guide frames Collaborative Work Management (CWM) solutions as “enabling technologies that empower business users to model, coordinate, manage and optimize repeatable and reportable common work activities.*” According to the report, “interest in collaborative work management has been growing steadily over the last few years, with a notable rise consistent with the increase in hybrid work. The listed vendors have achieved some degree of visibility and traction in this market.*”
“When it comes to collaborative work management, Gartner is bringing much needed awareness to the space,” said Emilio Bernabei, Leankor chief executive officer and co-founder. “In today’s business landscape, the reality is that more people across more roles are making project-critical decisions, performing project-critical tasks, and doing so as part of dispersed teams. It is in these situations that collaborative work management solutions become extremely valuable and, to ensure revenue delivery, enterprise organizations need to rethink their business as usual.”
“Leankor is proud to be acknowledged in the Gartner Market Guide for Collaborative Work Management,” mentioned Geoji George, Leankor co-founder and chief product officer. “In highly regulated markets, transforming complex industrial projects into easy-to-manage collaborative plans has never been more important for business users. To do this, next-level collaboration is key. This is where a future-focused composable platform for enterprise work, like Leankor, comes into play, ensuring total alignment across the lifecycle of projects.”
Because the market for CWM solutions is still maturing, many organizations are thought to have a blind spot when it comes to the value collaborative work software can deliver to its enterprise teams and users. Solutions in this space are expected to provide leaders responsible for digital workplace applications an opportunity to establish a new point of competitive advantage.
Get the full Gartner® Market Guide for Collaborative Work Management to learn more about this emerging space.
* Gartner, Market Guide for Collaborative Work Management, By Nikos Drakos, Mike Gotta, 27 October 2021
ABOUT LEANKOR
Leankor is a highly visual and collaborative work and project management solution built on the Salesforce Cloud. Recognized by Gartner as a solution in the emerging market of collaborative work management, Leankor moves beyond basic project management to orchestrate large-scale projects and drive business strategies, from order to delivery. A composable solution designed for enterprise organizations, Leankor can be customized and scaled to adapt to evolving business needs with ease. Transforming the way organizations operate, it empowers business users to develop repeatable processes and plans that streamline the project lifecycle. Seamlessly linking different work styles and methodologies, Leankor boosts collaboration while providing deep reporting and analytics that improve decision-making, predict profitability and reduce risks in real-time. Learn more at Leankor.com.
