White and Rodd inquest resumes

CANADA, February 23 - Presiding coroner, Dr. Craig Malone, confirms that the White and Rodd inquest will resume on February 24-25 at the Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts.

Dr. Malone and the six-member jury will hear closing remarks before concluding the inquest. Facts and evidence presented during the proceedings may lead to recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths of similar circumstances.

In light of public health measures, members of the media are asked to confirm their attendance by end of day on February 23, 2022 with Vicki Tse (vickitse@gov.pe.ca). Viewing of the proceedings will take place in a separate courtroom of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island or online by invitation.

Media are also encouraged to review the Courts’ public health measures here.

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Location: Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts, 42 Water Street, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Media contact: Vicki Tse Justice and Public Safety vickitse@gov.pe.ca