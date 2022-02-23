Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,294 in the last 365 days.

White and Rodd inquest resumes

CANADA, February 23 - Presiding coroner, Dr. Craig Malone, confirms that the White and Rodd inquest will resume on February 24-25 at the Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts.

Dr. Malone and the six-member jury will hear closing remarks before concluding the inquest. Facts and evidence presented during the proceedings may lead to recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths of similar circumstances. 

In light of public health measures, members of the media are asked to confirm their attendance by end of day on February 23, 2022 with Vicki Tse (vickitse@gov.pe.ca). Viewing of the proceedings will take place in a separate courtroom of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island or online by invitation. 

Media are also encouraged to review the Courts’ public health measures here.

Date:            Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time:            9:30 a.m.

Location:     Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts, 42 Water Street, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island  

Media contact:  Vicki Tse  Justice and Public Safety vickitse@gov.pe.ca      

You just read:

White and Rodd inquest resumes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.