TRIPLE G VENTURES EXPANDS GLOBAL TEAM WITH FORMER D&H DISTRIBUTION BRAND BUILDER AND DELOITTE + BCG CONSULTING MAVEN
Dedicated Growth Team to Advance Client Success and Support Rapid Portfolio Growth
The addition of Cory Karns and Ankita Matthew will exponentially elevate Triple G’s impact on accelerating emerging brands.”FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, the award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands, today announced the expansion of the company’s client portfolio and strategic leadership team. Cory Karns, an award-winning Consumer Electronics, IT, IoT business development professional with more than 23 years of experience at D&H Distribution will join as a Partner in the business. Ankita Elizabeth Mathew, an experienced strategist with experience at Deloitte and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) will join the team to lead client strategy and success.
— Gregg Stein, Triple G Ventures Founding Partner
Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said, “Triple G is building an ecosystem of innovation. We’re devoted to providing our clients and portfolio brands with exemplary strategy, service, satisfaction, and business results. To get there our team comes first. At Triple G, we only want to surround our clients with the best and brightest.
Stein continued, “The addition of Cory Karns and Ankita Matthew will exponentially elevate Triple G’s impact on accelerating emerging brands. Cory has been cementing meaningful partnerships with Fortune 100 companies such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft Xbox as well as rising stars at one of the most respected multi-Billion dollar Consumer Electronics, IT, and IoT distribution companies for more than 20 years.” Stein added, “Ankita Matthews brings a dynamic, fresh, creative, and strategic approach to solving the most complex business problems. Ankita’s methodology and management consulting experience with companies such as Deloitte and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) will enable our clients and portfolio companies to think bigger and deliver more. Together, we will live up to the promise of what it means to be an accelerator.”
Cory Karns added, “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the team at Triple G Ventures. Unlike any other, Triple G is at the bleeding edge of tech and innovation. Triple G understands exactly what it takes to identify and build brands. My previous experience lends itself perfectly to helping Triple G create the next generation of unicorns. I’m eager to connect Triple G to the broader Consumer Technology, Information Technology, and IoT ecosystem.”
Ankita Mathew, commented, “The minute I stumbled upon Triple G Ventures, I knew I had landed onto something special. Triple G stands at the precipice of innovative tech and I look forward to collaborating directly with our client and portfolio companies to help them reach their full potential.”
About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures is the award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands. Triple G is a consultancy scaling “tech for good” companies focused on the future of our kids (learning), enabling productivity (live, work,) and enhancing our way of life (play, planet).
With proven track records across IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Technology, Information Technology, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, CleanTech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers, and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success.
Triple G Ventures specializes in brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning.
Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Triple G was recently recognized with an International Stevie® Business Award, “Company of the Year”.
About Cory Karns
Cory Karns is a strategic, brand-building Consumer Technology leader with over 20 years of experience delivering business growth for brands such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, TurtleBeach, Microsoft Xbox and many more Cory has built both smaller emerging and mid-size brands as well. mid-size and smaller vendors as well. An avid guitar player and musician, Cory has also worked in the Live Venue music industry. He has written a screenplay that was ultimately purchased by a Hollywood movie studio. Cory was a 40 under 40 award recipient (Dealerscope 2017). He was also recognized as the Most Influential Buyer (Dealerscope 2016).
About Ankita Elizabeth Mathew
Ankita Mathew is a consultant, strategic and creative thinker who comes from experience at Deloitte and BCG. She has ample experience leading teams having led her own TEDx chapter, the fundraising efforts of the local NPO and has even led a plethora of events at Deloitte. An engineer and a musician, she is currently finishing her Masters in Global Entertainment and Music Business at Berklee School of Music. She is also managing two artists in South India, and is very passionate about the intersection of music and technology and giving voice to emerging artists.
For more information on Triple G Ventures’ business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.
