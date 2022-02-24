The Next Generation of Automated Annotation for Autonomous Vehicles
The UAI Automation Engine is making the development of autonomous driving faster and affordable, tackling the biggest barrier to high volume data annotation.
With our Automation Engine we are not only making annotation faster & more efficient at delivering ground truth annotations. We are making it fast and affordable enough to run a project of ANY size.”KARLSRUHE, BAWU, GERMANY, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- understand.ai has introduced the next generation of their AI-powered Automation Engine, decoupling the linear growth of manual work from data volume. The novel machine learning framework behind the data annotation automation is taking on the biggest bottleneck and cost burden of large scale annotation - manual work.
— Jürgen Daunis, CEO at understand.ai
Autonomous driving has a data annotation problem. Companies developing ADAS/ AD have to tackle increasingly larger volumes of data to validate their products. The manual effort to label it at quality is on average responsible for 90% of the annotation project costs. There is a linear relationship between manual costs and data volume - the more data you label, the more manual labeling costs increase. In large-scale autonomous driving validation, you’ll quickly come to a project size from which annotation becomes impossible.
This is where the next generation of the UAI Automation Engine comes in. UAI has figured out how to detach the growth of the manual component with increasing data volume. The new deep learning approach is making any size of project feasible, no matter how many kilometers have to be driven or how many hours recorded. It’s breaking the linearity between manual labeling costs and annotated data volume.
“With our UAI Automation Engine we are not only making annotation faster and more efficient at delivering ground truth quality annotations. We are making it fast and affordable enough to run a training or validation project of ANY size. ” claims Jürgen Daunis, CEO at understand.ai.
The UAI Automation Engine integrates seamlessly into the dSPACE data-driven development pipeline handling the entire simulation and validation cycle of autonomous driving functions. Whatever the data logging, anonymization, data selection or scenario generation challenges companies developing autonomous vehicles have, the dSPACE group with understand.ai on board has a market leading solution to take care of it.
About understand.ai
understand.ai is the leader in AI-driven data annotation for autonomous driving. The UAI Automation Engine for data annotation makes AD/ ADAS projects of any size feasible. understand.ai is home to 70+ experts with an AI, automotive & cloud background and years of worldwide data annotation experience. Since joining the dSPACE Group in 2019, the Automation Engine boosts the dSPACE data-driven development pipeline that supports the entire simulation & validation cycle of functions for autonomous driving. Whatever the data logging, anonymization, data selection, or scenario generation challenges, understand.ai has a market-leading solution for them.
We automate annotations.
Maria Zahorcova
understand.ai
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Fully automated annotation by the UAI Automation Engine