High Volume Image Anonymization Has Just Become 2022 Ready

UAI Anonymizer high-throughput image anonymization tool for autonomous driving

Street scene anonymized by UAI Anonymizer

UAI Anonymizer - Anonymization Speed and Face Mask Detection Upgrade for Autonomous Driving to be Launched at the CES in Las Vegas

With the new version of UAI Anonymizer - our high-throughput image anonymization tool, our customers will be able to develop their autonomous driving products much faster while staying GDPR-compliant.”
— Jürgen Daunis, CEO at understand.ai
KARLSRUHE, GERMANY, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- understand.ai will release a new version of its high-throughput image anonymization tool, the UAI Anonymizer, at the CES on January 5th, 2022. The upgraded AI-powered technology was designed to handle the exponential growth of recorded data volumes in autonomous driving. Its anonymization rate is 4x as high as that of its predecessor. The underlying deep learning model was trained with images of people in masks to reflect the reality of a Covid-19 world. It has an almost 100% identification rate for faces with and without face masks.

The new cloud-based UAI Anonymizer is much more versatile in terms of camera perspectives, lens geometry, and resolution. With this new version, understand.ai expands its cloud offer to all three major cloud services providers - Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure. The upgraded data exchange methods enable a faster and more flexible data processing that aligns with the variety of customer data infrastructures.

The new image anonymizer will be presented on January 5-8, 2022 at the CES Las Vegas. understand.ai will be presenting its data annotation, data anonymization and scenario generation portfolio within the dSPACE booth #3555 in LVCC West Hall. Register at https://hub.understand.ai/uai-at-ces-2022 to book a meeting & demo in advance. We are looking forward to meeting you!

About understand.ai

understand.ai is the leader in AI-driven data annotation for autonomous driving. The UAI Automation Engine for data annotation makes AD/ ADAS projects of any size feasible. understand.ai is home to 60+ experts with an AI, automotive & cloud background and years of worldwide data annotation experience. Since joining the dSPACE Group in 2019, the Automation Engine boosts the dSPACE data-driven development pipeline that supports the entire simulation & validation cycle of functions for autonomous driving. Whatever the data logging, anonymization, data selection, or scenario generation challenges, understand.ai has a market-leading solution for them.

We automate annotations.

