3 Prion Diseases Newly Added to GIDEON Infectious Diseases Database
GIDEON, the comprehensive infectious diseases database now has data on three prion diseases: Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Variant Creutzfeldt–Jakob, and Kuru.
— Stephen Berger, MD, GIDEON Co-founder and Medical Advisor
This new addition was a popular request by veterinary colleges around the world. Prion diseases affect the brains of animals and humans and are generally fatal. There are no known drugs for these conditions and no vaccines.
Stephen Berger, MD, GIDEON Co-founder and Medical Advisor notes that “Prion diseases are an important public health concern. However, there are many gaps in our knowledge about them. Researchers lack sufficient data concerning the spread, diagnosis, and treatment options of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and Bovine spongiform encephalopathy.” He added that “GIDEON is proud to support prion disease research with accurate, accessible, and comprehensive epidemiological data.”
Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), known as subacute spongiform encephalopathy, is a degenerative disorder characterized by progressive dementia and motor dysfunction. In the past, variant-CJD was reported primarily in the United Kingdom, with additional cases in the United States, Australia, and a few other locations. It is commonly known as ‘mad cow disease’ in bovines.
Kuru is a rare disease affecting cannibals in New Guinea. It has no cure, and infected individuals often die within a year of contracting the disease. While some reports suggest that the disease has been eliminated, others indicate that sporadic cases may still occur. GIDEON’s data on Kuru may offer insights into other orally acquired prion disorders.
The GIDEON database offers researchers and clinicians data on 26,000+ infectious disease outbreaks and 2,000+ pathogens. It has 86,000+ prevalence and seroprevalence surveys, details on cross-border infections, 38,000+ epidemiology graphs, and nearly 24,000 detailed country notes. Data is referenced and appropriately cited so researchers can quickly gather sources for key publications.
About GIDEON Informatics
GIDEON Informatics exists to advance the global effort against Infectious Disease. The company was founded in 1992 and produces the GIDEON web application and an ebook series for health professionals and educators.
GIDEON toolkit helps protect us all by providing reliable, timely epidemiological data. The application saves doctors precious time in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases and offers state-of-the-art tools to train the healthcare workers of tomorrow.
Hundreds of customers worldwide, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology.
