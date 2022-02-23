Magic Circle and Skyhook Form Partnership to Launch a Global Investor Network for Digital Securities
SINGAPORE, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyhook Capital, a Singapore-based WealthTech innovator, announced a strategic partnership with Magic Circle, a provider of Security Token Offering (STO) solutions, to launch a global issuance and distribution network for digital securities.
The network will employ Skyhook Capital’s “Digital Asset Wealth Network” infrastructure called Skyhook DAWN™ providing an industry-standard SaaS platform that streamlines the supply chain to issue and distribute security tokens. The platform will focus on connecting issuers of investment-grade digital securities to a global marketplace of institutional and accredited investors.
Magic Circle has developed a chain-neutral STO issuance platform with compliance trading protocols, digital identity management and secure wallet technology that will be integrated into Skyhook DAWN™. Magic Circle has become a leading STO consultant and technology provider globally, assisting companies in raising capital through innovative security token offering designs issued under respected regulatory jurisdictions.
The partnership will give accredited investors access to high-quality, innovative, investment-grade digital securities and will give issuers an extremely efficient digital distribution channel across a global network.
Lawrence Grinceri, Founder and CEO of Skyhook Capital said: “Magic Circle brings unparalleled capabilities in digital securities issuance in major markets across Asia and the USA. They will bring a large flow of investment-grade digital securities to our Skyhook DAWN™ clients. We are excited with the enormous opportunity this partnership can deliver as the global market transitions from conventional to digital securities.”
Doer Qu, CEO and Founder of Magic Circle said: “We are proud to have collaborated with Skyhook Capital in the STO space. The objectives of Skyhook DAWN™ are completely matched with Magic Circle’s vision to achieve a highly efficient capital raising network, increasing liquidity and fully satisfying the specific needs of each jurisdiction to support global expansion. Through this partnership we believe by making digital assets and securities accessible through the combined Magic Circle and Skyhook DAWN™ platform will accelerate adoption to form a multi-billion-dollar market.”
About Skyhook Capital
Skyhook Capital Pte. Ltd. has launched the Digital Assets Wealth Network (Skyhook DAWN™), the first marketplace for digital assets and securities with seamless integration into established wealth management channels. Skyhook DAWN™ provides a single connection point on the cloud for conventional e-wealth, payment networks and digital banking channels to access and administer digital securities. As a gateway for digital securities distribution and management, Skyhook DAWN™ incorporates the solution components to source, transact and settle digital and conventional securities. For more information, please visit: https://skyhookcapital.io
About Magic Circle
Magic Circle is a global tech and consulting company headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Beijing, Tokyo and New York. It specializes in security token technology research and development services, security token offering (STO) consulting services, and investor and public relations services. Magic Circle helps clients in private markets to solve compliance issues and to realize their real liquidity. The security token stakeholders can safely transfer and manage securities using blockchain technology. For more information, please visit https://www.magic.exchange
Lawrence Grinceri
