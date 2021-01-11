AG Delta and Skyhook announce partnership combining conventional and digital securities within a single platform
Connecting wealth services to the blockchainSINGAPORE, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AG Delta and Skyhook Capital announce a partnership to deliver a wealth management and execution platform combining digital and conventional securities for investors and their advisors to access the widest choice of high grade alternative investment products within a single platform.
AG Delta Pte Ltd (AG Delta), a Singapore headquartered fintech company offers one of the leading e-wealth platforms with over US$2 trillion of assets and securities distributed to investors in Asia and Europe. Awarded “best wealth fintech” in 2018 by the MAS and HKMA regulatory authorities, AG Delta’s platform is deployed across a global clientele of private and consumer banks, liquidity venues and independent wealth advisory firms.
AG Delta services the ultra, high net worth and mass affluent market segments. The platform incorporates a robust and flexible application architecture that supports advisory and order execution service across a wide spectrum of investment structures (i.e. bonds, funds, structured products and digital assets) across multiple jurisdictions. It employs the latest AI technology that empowers investors and their advisors to identify investment products tailored to the unique risk, return and social responsibility objectives of each portfolio.
Skyhook Capital Pte Ltd (Skyhook), a Singapore headquartered fintech company offers a connection point on the cloud that gives e-wealth platform providers universal access to multiple networks of primary and secondary markets for digital securities. Skyhook’s “Digital Assets Wealth Network” (Skyhook DAWN™) delivers a universal API to standardise trade lifecycle services for high quality digital securities issued over leading blockchain networks. This allows our e-wealth solution partners to seamlessly integrate digital securities and crypto assets alongside the conventional securities already supported in their platforms product catalogues.
Both AG Delta and Skyhook see growing demand by wealth service providers to offer investment strategies incorporating digital assets and securities. To stay competitive, private and consumer banks, family offices and asset managers will need to give their clients the widest choice of suitable investment options available across both digital and conventional issuance and exchange networks.
Andrew Au, CEO of AG Delta said “we have pioneered since 2008 a wealth solution that gives the widest range of investment options tailored to the unique needs of each client portfolio. Our solution delivers a fully integrated suite of tools to evaluate and transact any type of investment structure and asset class across multiple networks and jurisdictions. Our open and configurable application architecture supports seamless integration of Skyhook DAWNTM products and services to deliver full business integration in managing wealth portfolios incorporating digital and conventional securities".
Mr. Au further added, “In addition, through Skyhook DAWNTM we will have access to trade lifecycle services including real-time payments to counterparty banks on the R3/Corda DLT network. The elimination of settlement risk will bring significant operational benefits to the rapidly growing independent wealth advisory market".
Lawrence Grinceri, CEO of Skyhook Capital said: “Our partnership with AG Delta will give primary and secondary venues for digital securities a direct channel to mainstream, sophisticated investors across multiple jurisdictions. AG Delta’s best in class e-wealth platform is widely used across Asia, the fastest growing wealth market with over US$18 trillion in AUM across the ultra and high net worth segment".
Mr Grinceri added, “Our combined offering will facilitate redeployment of trillions of dollars in conventional securities held in wealth portfolios today into digital securities. The World Economic Forum forecasts that by 2027 over 10% of the world's GDP will be held as a digital asset — with an estimated market capitalization of US$24 trillion”.
