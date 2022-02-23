Mailing list removal confirmation notice for mailing list DPS.VSPMedia

We have received a request from 66.153.170.166 for the removal of your email address, "dps.vspsocialmedia.emailnovember19@blogger.com" from the dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov mailing list. To confirm that you want to be removed from this mailing list, simply reply to this message, keeping the Subject: header intact. Or visit this web page:

https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/confirm/dps.vspmedia/7b2f7c569b758b4bee820181e69ceee22fa81ad6

Or include the following line -- and only the following line -- in a message to dps.vspmedia-request@list.vermont.gov:

confirm 7b2f7c569b758b4bee820181e69ceee22fa81ad6

Note that simply sending a `reply' to this message should work from most mail readers, since that usually leaves the Subject: line in the right form (additional "Re:" text in the Subject: is okay).

If you do not wish to be removed from this list, please simply disregard this message. If you think you are being maliciously removed from the list, or have any other questions, send them to dps.vspmedia-owner@list.vermont.gov.