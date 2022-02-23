Layer2 Chains Dedicated To NFTs Announced
Star Net is a Layer 2 side-chain created for the main purpose of NFT transactions.JAPAN, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Star Net is a layer 2 side-chain created with the aim to support NFT transactions. It brings speed, affordability while solving problems related to fraud and access.
After NFT was selected as the hottest keyword of 2021 last year, the craze boom for NFT is getting stronger. This trend shows the possibility that NFT is likely to become an important paradigm changer rather than just a fad.
Most of the transactions so far in human history have been transactions of real assets. Recent digital file transactions There were some, but this market was very small. The reason was that files were easy to duplicate. But now that NFT is possible, it is an era where all intellectual and digital assets on the Internet can be traded.
NFT can be said to be a creation that has been created by utilizing blockchain technology as it emerged.
NFT can be defined as “digital asset” in one word. To trade these digital assets, people need a blockchain highway that can load and move NFT assets. The highway of blockchain so far is Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc. Just as trucks, cars, and vans run on this highway.
NFT transactions were also moved using a highway called Ethereum, but it was too crowded with traffic and slow At Star Net they found out that the road speed is not a road that NFTs can run on. Therefore, they realized that they need new highway for NFT transportation.
Some companies put new highways next to the Ethereum highway to do this, and this new highway is called a Side Chain, or sometimes it is called Layer2 Chain.
The most representative highways made for the main purpose of the NFT movement are Star Net and Polygon. Although Polygon was not originally created for NFT trading, it has gained a lot of popularity due to its fast processing and low transaction price. Polygon was created by Indian developers and is currently processing so many NFTs that the number of cases per day reaches 5M. In addition, by attracting large-scale investment, new technology Startups are being acquired for development.
Star Net is a Layer 2 side-chain created for the main purpose of NFT transactions. Starnet, which is made by Metabox, has solved four dilemmas of NFT market. Speed, cost, fraud problem, and access problem. Star Net raised the transaction speed by more than 100,000 transactions per second, and the transaction costs less than 1 cent. Star Net also solved the fraud problem with the anti-fraud engine to filter the fraud artwork in the NFT. By allowing novice developers who do not know the blockchain language at all to perform all services of NFT, Starnet succeeded in securing 20,000 users in just one month.
A key spokesperson from Star Net was quoted as saying “We saw that OS such as Windows, Mac, and Linux played important roles in PC, but Android and iOS took on new roles in the newly emerged mobile environment”
It is difficult to predict which new platform will dominate the market, but it seems certain that new platforms for trading NFT digital assets will develop in the future.
