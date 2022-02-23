Sensuality Finds New Meaning in Original yet Nostalgic R&B: Mr. Robert Broadway Beckons the 90s with a Distinct Style
Celebrating the original spirit of musical compositions, eclectic artist and producer, Mr. Robert Broadway sculpts his own unique imprint in the industrySIKESTON, MISSOURI , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bringing back originality and an inviting sense of sensuality to R&B, Mr. Robert Broadway is the artist making all the noise in the industry. A talented powerhouse, Broadway echoes towards the past with his characteristic compositions, while also putting on show a uniqueness few can embody.
A stunning, seductive, and passionate emblem, the artist’s discography traverses the diversity of Soul and R&B, reminiscent of 90s style R&B. The seasoned producer and song writer has successfully crafted for himself a formidable name, with a string of stunning releases.
Carving out a niche of his own, the Michigan-born singer-songwriter brings a sexy ethos to the genre, preserving the very passion and soul of the genre with each new release. Inspired by the likes of icons of the genre such as Marvin Gaye, Gerald Levert, R. Kelly, and others, the artist’s newest release is a treat for fans of the genre.
Having unveiled on December 10th, 2021, the artist’s new EP, “Mazarrati Rob” showcased a purely R&B performance, written, produced, recorded, and arranged by Mr. Robert Broadway himself. The artist’s rich discography includes the record, ‘Robert Broadway In Black Marble Smooth’, which is set to be followed with his upcoming new EP, ‘Mr. Robert Broadway Got That Fie’ as well as, ‘Mr. Robert Broadway Eclectic Collection Vol.2’.
Exploring a range of emotions and heartfelt sentiments through his music, Mr. Robert Broadway’s sheer range is one that is unparalleled. His raspy yet natural falsetto is what makes each of his compositions unapologetically distinct and characteristic.
The artist opens up on a personal level about the frustration and dismay of a young child dealing with the incarceration of his mother on the track, ‘Fight the World’. In contrast, there is a very positive and uplifting vibe to ‘Mr. Robert Broadway Got That Fie’ as represented in the song ‘In Yo City’ ft. Mugsy Duck Down, where listeners can truly hear the Roger Troutman in the music.
Go to RobertBroadway.com to discover more great music by Mr. Robert Broadway, and follow the artist on social media to explore the new face of Soul and R&B. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, feel free to reach out through email.
###
ABOUT
Mr. Robert Broadway is a seasoned and dynamic name in the world of Soul and R&B, who has created a distinguished identity for himself through sensual and unique musical compositions. Despite early struggles to get heard as an independent artist, Mr. Robert Broadway has come a long way from being that kid in Buss Projects in Benton Harbor, Michigan just learning to train his voice- a kid with big dreams.
His enriching musical roster reflects his unbridled talent and diversity, all the while keeping in true form to his sexy soulful roots, as depicted on the track, “She Sound Soo Sexy Sayin (Ooh)”. Listeners hear the influence of Gerald Levert, Avant, and other eclectic artists like Cee Lo Green and D’Angelo and even Motown greats like Rick James and Eddie Kendrick with a splash of Marvin Gaye. Wherever Robert takes listeners through his music, they are all but certain to enjoy the ride.
LINKS
YouTube: https://youtube.com/user/robertbroadwayrb
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3NjN3m8SgpxFZTQwdrGXf3?si=0v14oiRcQPW1ZmUDwAvoeg&utm_source=copy-link
Robert Myers
Mr.Robert Broadway
+1 800-983-1362
Mr.robertbroadway@gmail.com