5G Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 56% Through 2026

5G Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘5G Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global 5G services market size is expected to grow from $40.0 billion in 2021 to $95.0 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 137.5%. The change in the 5G services market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $561.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 55.9%. Rising demand from the Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to contribute to higher demand for 5G services in order to deliver high performance and efficiency.

The 5G services market consists of sales of 5G and its related services. 5G is 5th generation services that evaluate networks to interconnect people, control machines, devices, and objects. 5G services will deliver the high levels of efficiency and performance that will empower to connect new industries and new user experience. 5G delivers the speed as high as 20 Gbps and is likely to refine a broad range of services in industries ranging from transportation to retail, education to entertainment, medical to an automotive and wide array of the internet of things (IoT).

Global 5G Services Market Trends

The introduction of AI-powered services is a major trend shaping the growth of the 5G services market. The commercial usage of 5G services is expanding rapidly. The growth in the number of connections and cloud-based AR or VR is generating higher demand for 5G services with greater bandwidth, wide-coverage, and low latency networks.

Global 5G Services Market Segments

The global 5G service market is segmented:

By Communication Type: Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (uRLLC), Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC)

By End-User: Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare

By Vertical: Smart Cities, Smart Buildings, Connected Factories, Smart Utilities, Connected Healthcare, Connected Retail, Others

By Geography: The global 5G market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

5G Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 5G services global market overviews, analyzes and 5G services global market forecast market size and growth, global 5G services market share, 5G services global market segments and geographies, 5G services market players, 5G services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC's 5G Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AT&T, Verizon Communications, Inc., China Mobile, Vodafone, Telstra, China Telecom, Deutsche Telecom, SK Telecom, Saudi Telecom Company, and T-Mobile USA Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

