Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Statistics and Growth to 2027
Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% between 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market in the Global context. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market at the regional & country levels. Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7% between 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Devices used in diagnosing and treating dental illnesses and disorders make up the dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market. Dental chairs, handpieces, CAD/CAM systems, scaling units, instrument delivery systems, dental lasers, intraoral and extraoral radiography equipment, and CBCT scanners are examples of these items.
The market for dental equipment will develop as the incidence of oral disease rises and substantial shifts in oral care needs occur, such as patient preference for painless diagnoses and operations. Rapid and accurate diagnosis is made possible by technological advancements in the fields of imaging and radiology. Due to rising rates of oral illness and edentulousness, the growing elderly population is the primary consumer sector for this industry. In addition, increased demand for aesthetic dentistry is propelling the industry forward. End-users may now access more dental care services because of the growing number of dental clinics and practitioners, improving the worldwide dental devices market.
According to WHO, Globally, it is estimated that 2.3 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and more than 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. In most low- and middle-income countries, with increasing urbanization and changes in living conditions, the prevalence of oral diseases continues to increase.
COVID-19 Impact
COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the market for dental diagnostics and surgical equipment. According to the analysis, dental clinics revenue in 2020 has reduced significantly. Because dentists were unable to practice during the initial lockdown, revenue suffered the most. Dental clinics were closed during the curfew. Despite no revenues, wages and clinic rentals must be accounted for every month, producing a significant socio-economic impact. They only performed dental procedures in an emergency; otherwise, they postponed the procedures. COVID-19 saw a decrease in demand for dental diagnostics and surgical equipment. For instance: on an estimate globally almost 75% of private and non-private dental services were closed due to the protective measures against the COVID-19.
By Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Dental Systems & Equipment
o Dental Chairs
o Hand Pieces
o Light Cure Equipment
o Scaling Units
o CAD/CAM Systems
• Dental Laser
o Soft Tissue Laser
o Hard Tissue Laser
• Dental Radiology Equipment
o Extra oral Radiology Equipment
o Intra Oral Radiology Equipment
o Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)
• Others
Based on Type, the market is segmented into Dental Systems & Equipment (Dental Chairs, Hand Pieces, Light Cure Equipment, Scaling Units, CAD/CAM Systems), Dental Laser (Soft Tissue Laser, Hard Tissue Laser), Dental Radiology Equipment (Extra oral Radiology Equipment, Intra Oral Radiology Equipment, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)) and Others. The Dental Radiology Equipment segment leads the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market.
By Treatment, the market is primarily segmented into:
• Orthodontic
• Endodontic
• Peridontic
• Prosthodontic
Based on Treatment, the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment market is segmented into Orthodontic, Endodontic, Peridontic, and Prosthodontic. The prosthodontic equipment is expected to hold the largest market share in the treatment sector. There is a wide use of prosthodontic equipment since prosthodontic dentistry has many tools that are used for dental adjustments. Because of the ageing population and technological advancements, there is an increasing demand for dental prosthesis in both emerging and developed countries. As a result, the number of persons covered by dental insurance is growing in these countries.
By End-User, the market is primarily studied into:
• Hospitals
• Clinics
Based on End-User, the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics. Dental clinics generate maximum revenue for the global dental diagnostic and equipment market as they are the most extensive end-user of the market as they offer improved safety & quality, with easy accessibility to the customers.
Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market Region Segmentation Includes:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of World
Based on the estimation, North America dominated the market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period.
The major players targeting the market includes:
• 3M COMPANY
• A-DEC
• CARESTREAM HEALTH INC
• DANAHER CORPORATION
• DENTSPLY INTERNATIONAL
• DCI INTERNATIONAL
• BIOLASE TECHNOLOGY INC.
• HENRY SCHEIN INC
• GC CORPORATION
• MIDMARK CORPORATION
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the Global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as Global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and advancements in the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market?
• Which factors are influencing Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market?
• What will be the market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?
