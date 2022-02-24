Numly™, Inc. Launches “Learn to Lead” – Its Inaugural Leadership Program 2022

About

Numly™, Inc. is a leading provider of AI-driven, Peer Coaching platform for critical skills, that accelerates employee engagement, performance, and growth for WFH / Remote Work / Hybrid Work teams at Enterprises. Numly's mission is to improve employee engagement and performance through Peer Coaching, Critical Skills Development, and People Connections. Numly is a signatory of PwC's CEO! Action Pledge on Diversity and Inclusion, and Silicon Valley Leadership Group's 25X25 Pledge on Diversity and Inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.numly.io/

Numly™, Inc.