Cabana Rentals Now Available at the Salt Yard West

One of Albuquerque's leading sports bars now has cabana rentals.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Albuquerque, NM-based The Salt Yard announced today that it now has cabana rentals available at the Salt Yard West.

Carri Phillis, owner and spokesperson for The Salt Yard, a company that considers Happy Hour mandatory in your weekly schedule, invited everyone to relax yard side in the privacy and comfort of its VIP cabanas.

The Salt Yard is a premier entertainment venue, locally owned and operated in Albuquerque, NM.

Regarding the size of the cabana rentals, Phillis revealed that the minimum is 80 square-feet; the guest occupancy is eight, and the cabanas feature a coffee table, cushioned seating, two lounge chairs and a TV.

Phillis went on to invite those interested to visit its website today for cabana rental rates.

Cabana Amenities include assorted non-alcoholic beverages and a choice of a bucket of six beers or a bottle or sparkling wine. Night rental fee includes a fast pass door entry for eight.

• Half-day rentals are available on a walk-in basis only

• Additional games can be added to a cabana prior to booking, additional fees may apply.

• Holidays and holiday weekends price vary.

• Beer and sparkling wine selections varies.

As for The Salt Yard itself, Phillis said, “We believe in pairing crafty cocktails with delicious savory food. We are dedicated to offering a selection of the best beer from near and far. Whether you come to The Salt Yard to catch up with friends, watch live sports, listen to music, play games, sit down to a good meal or stay for another round, we’ve got you covered.”

For more information, please visit: thesaltyardnm.com/events and https://www.thesaltyardnm.com/blog.

Come to the Salt Yard NM and know that we've got you covered. From drinks to food to games and everything in between.

