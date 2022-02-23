Submit Release
Perspectives Space Presents Recent Paintings by Jay Bell

Jay Bell

Perspectives Space is delighted to present a solo show by San Diego artist, Jay Bell. An Artist Reception will be held on March 20th from 6-9m in Encinitas

ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perspectives Space is pleased to announce our inaugural show by San Diego artist Jay Bell. Over the last two decades, Bell has utilized innumerable facets of painting’s format, structure, and tradition to invoke the shared experience of the observation of the sublime in nature. With historical references to both figurative and abstract art, this show draws from Bell’s movements in and out of San Diego County through the ironic environmental buffer of Camp Pendleton. His approachable and accessible paintings engage the viewer in both the physical and metaphysical power of painting.

A portion of all sales from this show will be donated to Campana Studio’s Community Printmaking Program.

About the Artist
Jay Bell is San Diego-based artist whose inspiration comes from the emotional, physical, and metaphysical connections that we have with the land and people around us. In his paintings and printmaking, Jay utilizes traditional Western conventions and formats to explore contemporary themes around migration, movement, destination, and transition. In addition to his studio practice, Jay is the founder of Campana Studios, a visual arts nonprofit that creates platforms for artists to engage within our communities.

https://jaybell.net/
www.campanastudios.org

Kate Hohenstein
Perspectives Space
