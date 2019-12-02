Jay Bell’s new installation makes art available to all

California Based Artist creates an installation at Coffee Coffee, a showplace for visual artists.

LEUCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned artist Jay Bell has recently completed an installation in the bathroom of Coffee Coffee, the North County’s finest coffee shop. The Artist is known for dynamic and colorful paintings which are based on his travels throughout California and installed in a manner to activate non-traditional spaces.The installation is composed of two elements. In the first element, Jay Bell created two mirror images based on the ever crumbling dirt path to Beacons Beach, a local surf spot near Coffee Coffee. The oil paintings on paper are mounted to bulletin boards with a series of small watercolor studies placed below. The two bulletin boards frame an existing bulletin board used for announcements, creating a juxtaposition between the written notes and cards on one bulletin board and the graphic, mildly abstract paintings on the other.In the second element on an adjacent wall, the artist installed a series of mirrors and reflective materials purchased at local thrift stores that support not-for-profits. The artist explained his inspiration, “These not-for-profits provide needed social services in our communities, care for elderly, hospice services and outreach for homeless. The not-for-profits, mostly with volunteer labor, raise money through thrift stores, taking unwanted items and selling them at a severe discount. I find it ironic and an interesting reflection of our society that the way we provide for the neediest in our society is by selling our almost trash at discount prices.”Jay Bell has created activation projects in various locations, energizing non-traditional spaces with his work to raise awareness, create aesthetic impact and build community. This activation, located in a public bathroom, provides a specific message. According to the artist, “Spaces to show contemporary local art in the North County are very few and far between. Municipal spaces are highly competitive and favor certain types of art. There are limited commercial galleries and not-for-profit spaces. Coffee Coffee maintains one of the best spaces in town and there is a six-month wait for artists to show their work in the main gallery. My installation is a specific comment on the spaces available for art in our community.”The installation will be up through February 1, 2020 at Coffee Coffee, 970 N Coast Highway 1010, Encinitas, CA, USAAbout the Artist Jay Bell:Jay Bell lives and works in the North County of San Diego. His artwork has been shown in galleries throughout the United States and is multiple private collections. Jay Bell is currently an executive with TELACU, the nation’s leading community development corporation, where he is responsible for the development of community assets and the creation of self-sufficiency. His website is www.jaybell.net and his Instagram account is @jaybellart, email address is jaybell2828@gmail.com



