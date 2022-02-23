Actress WENDY BRAUN Emerges on Final Season of Acclaimed NBC Drama ‘THIS IS US’
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished actress Wendy Braun emerges as Linda Darroe in the sixth and final season of the beloved Emmy-winning NBC series, THIS IS US.
THIS IS US, “Our Little Island Girl: Part Two" Episode 606, pictured: (l-r) Wendy Braun as Linda, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth (photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
The dramedy series chronicles decades of the Pearson family, led by Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) from their beginning in the early 80’s, to the present day lives of their kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).
In the episode “Our Little Island Girl: Part 2” on February 22nd, the poised but skeptical Dance Academy Director, Linda Darroe (Braun), proves an advocate giving Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) an opportunity to invite untapped talent to be part of the City Ballet Of Philadelphia’s scholarship program.
Stepping into this impactful series in the final season made it even sweeter for Braun who shares, “It has been exciting to work alongside Susan Kelechi Brown on an episode she wrote, with a beautiful storyline that shines a spotlight on dismantling old systems and embracing inclusivity, all inside the world of dance.” The role was a natural fit for Braun, who has a professional dance background and studied dance at The Hubbard Street Dance Company in Chicago.
Audiences will recognize Braun from her four seasons as Kathy on the groundbreaking coming-of-age Netflix series, Atypical. A standout among the recurring cast, Kathy was the often uptight but well-intentioned leader of the autism parent support group and good friend to Sam’s mom, Elsa (Jennifer Jason Leigh).
Braun has become known for delivering a range of scene-stealing performances on the big and small screen. Most recently, she appeared as the neurotic Jewish mother ‘Sherryl’ in the raucous comedy feature film, Donny’s Bar Mitzvah. Her extensive credits also include the comedy feature, The Clapper alongside Ed Helms and Tracy Morgan, ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy opposite Ellen Pompeo, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia beside Danny DeVito, and IFC’s hit Documentary Now! with Fred Armisen.
Braun has racked up over 80 film and TV credits, including guest-starring roles on hit shows like The Mentalist, Bones, Criminal Minds, Castle and Navy NCIS; and recurring roles on iCarly and General Hospital, which lead to a contract role in the spin-off, General Hospital: Night Shift. Braun has more than 1000 voice-over credits, including the sexy, snarky undercover agent, Gianna Parasini in the hugely popular video game series, Mass Effect; and alongside SNL alum Bobby Moynihan in Cartoon Network’s animated comedy series, We Bare Bears.
In addition to her acting career, Braun has emerged a sought-after inspirational speaker and global thought leader in the artistic community as a Transformation + Well-Being Expert. Braun was featured for her game-changing work empowering creatives to overcome obstacles and discover success on their own terms in Forbes, “In the most joyful way, Wendy Braun fortifies actors with the skills they need to thrive and live their dreams.”
Braun founded ActorInspiration.com, a top resource dedicated to providing practical and empowering tools to help creatives radically transform their lives and careers. Authority Magazine declared Braun one of their “Inspirational Women in Hollywood,” and industry leaders have affirmed her as “a spiritual game-changer for creatives.” Braun recorded her popular guided meditation “Easing Anxiety + Improving Well-Being” as a gift when the pandemic first began, and it has been downloaded by thousands of listeners. Currently available at: ActorInspiration.com/EasingAnxiety
For more about WENDY BRAUN visit: WendyBraun.com
Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
info@spotlightprcompany.com