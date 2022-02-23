John Kagia and Claudia Della Mora join Advisory Board of Global Cannabis Network Collective
The new advisors bring cannabis proficiency and networks in Africa, Asia and EuropeDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC) announced this week the addition of John Kagia, Chief Knowledge Officer at New Frontier Data, and Claudia Della Mora, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Black Legend Capital, to their Board of Advisors. Both Kagia and Della Mora bring distinctive expertise in diverse sectors and international regions of the cannabis marketplace, opening even more opportunities for cannabis executives in the GCNC to build businesses and create deal flow.
Kagia is a pioneering thought leader in the cannabis industry who has developed market leading forecasts for the growth of the industry, uncovered groundbreaking insights into the cannabis consumer, and led the first-of-its-kind analysis of global cannabis demand.
Kagia works with investors, business owners and operators, and industry innovators to understand the fast-evolving industry, capitalize on emerging opportunities, hedge against risks, and predict market-defining trends. Leveraging his years of experience managing research studies for industry-leading clients including Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, IBM, Microsoft, and the U.S. Department of State, Kagia brings a keen understanding of how market insights enable organizations to plan, grow, compete, and measure performance more effectively.
As a sought-after speaker, his presentations have been regarded as some of the most thought-provoking and prescient updates on trends shaping the industry. He is widely quoted in countless publications (New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Fortune, BBC, ABC) and has played an active role in advising lawmakers and regulators seeking to establish and regulate cannabis industries.
Della Mora is an investment banking professional with financial advisory and M&A experience primarily in oil & gas, mining, gaming & lodging, consumer products, tech, and cannabis, with transactions ranging in size from $10 million to $6 billion. Ms. Della Mora is the Co-founder of BLC, a financial advisory and investment firm based in Los Angeles with satellite offices in Houston, New York, London, Hong Kong, and Melbourne.
During her earlier years at Black Legend Capital, she successfully invested, assisted in the capitalization, and helped develop small cap oil companies in Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Colorado, California, Wyoming, North Dakota and Alaska. She has also structured oil & gas partnerships in several U.S. states, and in Ecuador, Central America. Within the last decade with Black Legend Capital, she has successfully invested, structured, and collaborated with over 30 cannabis companies across every vertical for business development, capital raises, and M&A transactions across the US, Europe, Canada, South America, Asia, and Australia. Additionally, she has spent quite some time establishing contacts in different countries for international legalization opportunities, while evaluating established and upcoming cannabis companies in different geographies.
Ms. Della Mora served as a partner at OFS Capital Group, a financial advisory firm and merchant bank based in Hong Kong, where she was responsible for fundraising and taking companies public in the U.S. public market, coal & gold mines based in Indonesia and other parts of Asia. Prior to that, she was employed in the Gaming & Lodging Group at Bank of America Securities LLC/ Merrill Lynch in Los Angeles, where she successfully advised and funded companies such as MGM, Dubai World and Wynn Resorts
Kagia and Della Mora join other esteemed cannabis leaders on the GCNC Advisory Board, including:
Deepak Anand, CEO of Materia Ventures, Canada
Lorena Beltran, CEO of CannabiSalud, Mexico
Joshua Berman, Director of Business Development, iCan, Israel
Leanne Blumenthal, Owner, The GMP Co, South Africa
Bob Hoban, President and Founder, Hoban Law Group, United States
Inbar Maymon-Pomeranchik, Founder of Biodiligence, Israel
Abhishek Mohan, Co-Founder, Hempstreet, India
Sita Schubert, Secretary General, European Medical Cannabis Association
Fleta Solomon, CEO, Little Green Pharma, Switzerland and Australia
Nicholas Spiteri, CEO, CannAnalytica, Malta
Leon Warne, Lead Scientist, Little Green Pharma, Australia
Julian Wilches, COO, Clever Leaves, Colombia.
The GCNC is a proud part of the GPS Global family of cannabis, hemp and emerging market experts.
About the Global Cannabis Network Collective
Launched in 2020 to answer a need for international connectivity and information sharing, the Global Cannabis Network Collective was created to drive deal flow and industry expansion for elite and experienced business professionals transforming international cannabis trade. In conjunction with world-renowned advisory board members and the GCNC global event network, our members identify the global challenges the cannabis industry faces and create curated contact points to overcome obstacles and drive solutions. In this way, we are growing a network of meaningful deal flow to build a strong and sustainable global cannabis industry. Inquire about membership at www.globalcannabisnetworkcollective.com.
About Gateway Proven Strategies (GPS Global)
Gateway Proven Strategies is a full-service global strategy firm, specializing in cannabis, hemp and emerging markets. Through our international ecosystem of businesses, policymakers and experts, we collaborate and consult with clients on reliable, sustainable and dependable outcomes. To learn more or book a consultation, visit www.gps.global.
