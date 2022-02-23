I-94 open with No Travel Advisory in place

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened Interstate 94 eastbound from Jamestown to Fargo and Interstate 94 westbound from Fargo to Valley City. While the closures are lifted, a No Travel Advisory remains in place for surrounding areas.

A No Travel Advisory also remains in place for much of the southeast and surrounding areas. Motorists are encouraged to stay in place and if you must travel, slow down and drive for the conditions.

Reduced visibility and snow-covered conditions may still be present on highways throughout the state. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for conditions.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.