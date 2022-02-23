I-496 lane closures in Ingham County begin Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will have intermittent shoulder and single-lane closures between Lansing Road and the Grand River for soil borings in advance of the upcoming I-496 project.

This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $80 million investment to rebuild the freeway and interchange ramps, including operational improvements from the Lansing Road and M-99 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) interchanges, preventive maintenance on 17 bridges, and upgrades to the service drives from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the east.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

County: Ingham

Highway: I-496

Closest city: Lansing

Start date: 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

Completion date: 3 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022

OVERALL I-496 PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: November 2023

Traffic restrictions: This work will require shoulder and single-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in each direction of I-496. Motorists should expect delays.

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-496, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.