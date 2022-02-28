Silicon Valley Institute Announces New Post for Male vs. Female ARTAS Hair Transplant Surgery in the Bay Area
Silicon Valley Hair Institute is proud to announce a new post about the ARTAS hair transplant system.
Hair loss patterns can be quite different among our patients. Women might see hair thinning across the scalp. Men can see balding occur completely in some places and not at all in others. Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class hair restoration clinic serving Bay Area residents at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce a new post about the ARTAS hair transplant system. State-of-the-art robotic hair surgery could be the right choice. New technology can adjust to managing hair loss patterns in women and men.
— Miguel Canales, MD
"Hair loss patterns can be quite different among our patients. Women might see hair thinning across the scalp. Men can see balding occur completely in some places and not at all in others," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "The ARTAS robot can be the right solution for men or women, though it depends on the individual hair loss pattern."
The Bay Area community can review the new post by Silicon Valley Hair Institute on the pros and cons of robotic hair transplantation https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/the-artas-robot-is-it-the-right-choice-for-a-hair-transplant/. People may be interested in how the ARTAS hair transplant system can help both women and men. SVHI is one of the only Bay Area clinics with an in-house ARTAS robotic FUE/FUT system. Residents living in Santa Clara County and nearby areas can reach out to the hair loss clinic for a no-obligation consultation for thinning hair issues. Interested persons can review the before and after gallery of women's hair loss mitigation at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/before-after-female/. The hair restoration clinic in Foster City can help find answers to various hair loss experiences due to genetics, aging, or illness. Women and men will be evaluated individually to find the best solution for thinning hair.
ARTAS HAIR TRANSPLANT ROBOT GIVES EQUAL TIME TO HAIR LOSS AMONG WOMEN AND MEN
Here is the background on this release. Balding patterns can appear differently in male and female hair loss. Men may experience male pattern baldness as early as the age of twenty-five. Women could notice overall thinner hair during a pre-menopausal stage. Cutting-edge solutions to hair loss in the Bay Area can provide equal attention to women and men. The ARTAS hair transplant robot provides decisive movements to manage various types of hair loss patterns. A professional hair restoration surgeon calibrates the ARTAS hair transplant robot to manage individual hair restoration procedures for each particular need.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
