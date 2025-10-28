Ron Gordon Watch Repair of New York, NY Announces Post on Vintage Zodiac Repair and History

Ron Gordon Watch Repair, a leading NYC watch repair shop, explores the history and enduring appeal of vintage Zodiac watches.

Zodiac watches tell a story that belongs to a larger chapter in American watch history: the humble and heroic.” — Ron Gordon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair, a top-rated watch repair shop in New York NY focused on luxury Swiss watches, is proud to announce a new post to its blog on Vintage Zodiac . Vintage Zodiac watches remain deeply popular among watch enthusiasts, particularly those who appreciate stylish vintage timepieces that exude the “cool factor.” The article takes a deep dive into the rugged appeal and staying power of Zodiac watches. Focused on the history of the brand, the new post explains how Zodiacs crossed oceans or jungles, charged through battlefields, and many are still ticking decades later.“Zodiac watches tell a story that belongs to a larger chapter in American watch history: the humble and heroic,” said Ron Gordon, owner and master watchmaker at Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “They were the working diver’s watch — worn by soldiers, adventurers, explorers and mariners of all kinds — and many of them are still ticking along today. In my post, I remind people that these vintage pieces can and should repaired and serviced so that they can be worn and shown off.”Vintage Zodiac repair in New York, NYThe full post can be read at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2025/10/zodiac-history/ . It explains to readers the history of Edward Trauner, Inc., the U.S. distributor that brought Zodiac to the American mainstream. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan during the 1950s and ’60s, Trauner’s company helped propel Zodiac to a major brand in America. It was especially popular among young servicemen being sent abroad, including to Vietnam. The post speculates that it was the brand’s blend of stamina, sexuality, and value for money, which arguably made it an icon during the turbulent 1960s.While Zodiac nearly went extinct during the so-called “Quartz Crisis” of the 1970s, it was resurrected after the brand was sold. The brand is experiencing a low-key resurgence today, thanks to both modern rereleases and collectors who covet the vintage watches. From his watch repair shop near Grand Central Station, Ron Gordon still reconditions old Zodiac models including the Sea Wolf, Super Sea Wolf, Astrographic and Aerospace GMT. The goal of Zodiac watch repair is to give them a new lease of life, building on the exciting lives they’ve already led.Many vintage Zodiacs are now over a half-century old. Like any mechanical marvel, they require the proper hands. Ron Gordon Watch Repair provides careful cleaning and lubrication, or a full rebuild as needed. These watches ran hard, but time has a way of catching up even with solid watches like Zodiacs. Decades of experience working with vintage Zodiac watches, means that Ron can ensure that every piece runs as it should. Each watch is smooth and precise, yet rich with character. Those who want to explore Zodiac watch repair in New York, NY, can visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/Zodiac-Watch-Repair-NYC/ or call Ron at 212-869-8999.“These watches were not produced to sit in drawers,” Gordon concluded. “They were made to be worn. When I resurrect a watch, I’m not just repairing a watch. I’m connecting someone up to living history.”ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIRRon Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage, and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.

