Dusty Cars Announces Porsche 356B Super 90 Cabriolet for Sale as Well as Porsche Valuation Services

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dusty Cars, a California-based valuation, appraisal , and buying service for classic vehicles at https://dustycars.com/ , is pleased to announce that they have for sale a 1960 356 Super 90 Porsche Cabriolet. The iconic classic Porsche car comes in stunning Ruby Red and has been fully restored. The car is available to any eager buyer who loves Porsche and can participate in the vehicle's long history as an incredible classic."We see classic cars in different stages of disrepair, but when we came across this Cabriolet, it was a superb opportunity waiting to be recognized," said Douglas Berry, owner of Dusty Cars. He went on to say, "Our crew has lovingly restored it using classic paint colors, a rebuilt engine, and other modern upgrades that fit with the classic vibe. We are proud of the work, which is complete and ready for fans of classic Porsches to view on our website."Not all cars on the site are guaranteed to be available, as they sell quickly. Buyers must act promptly if interested in any vehicle listed on the website. For more info on the 1960 Porsche 356B Super 90 Cabriolet listing, please visit https://dustycars.com/classic-cars-for-sale/1960-porsche-356b-super-90-cabriolet/ . The car was valued and purchased over 6 years ago. The Dusty Cars crew completely restored it, bringing it back to its original look and feel. Some of the renovations include new original ruby red paint, interior red leather seats, a rebuilt carburetor, and the addition of a new soft top with an extra hard top. The engine has been rebuilt entirely, and new rubbers and gaskets have been installed.According to Porsche collectors, this 1960 Porsche 356B Super 90 Cabriolet is a highly desirable model. The restored car is now appropriately priced for the current classic car market. Owners of classic Porsche 356 vehicles seeking an appraisal, valuation, or fast cash offer are encouraged to contact Dusty Cars.Dusty Cars is dedicated to serving the classic car community and finding new homes for all sorts of vintage cars, including classics that are rusty or have other types of damage. The team might also decide to restore a particular car and get it ready for sale in tip-top condition. The staff invites owners to contact them for a Porsche valuation and potential cash offer. The service also considers other brands of classic sports cars such as Porsche, Jaguar, Ferrari, Corvette, and Lamborghini. Other makes and models include classic luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, Cadillac and Rolls-Royce.The referenced Porsche 356B may be sold at any time; so no guarantee can be made as to availability. Porsche lovers can view the Porsche 356 page with photos at https://dustycars.com/makes/porsche/356-for-sale/ . The Dusty Cars staff recommends that owners of old luxury sports cars who are considering selling their classic cars contact them for a valuation and appointment to have their vehicle valued.PORSCHE VALUATION REVEALS A RUBY RED BEAUTY FOR THE AGESHere's background information on this announcement. As time marches on, the search for particular classic cars gets more and more difficult. Classic Porsche cars, such as a 1960 Cabriolet, may be stored away for years, and then the owner decides to part with their valued vehicle due to retirement. Often families inherit vehicles after the death of a loved one. By the time family members take ownership of the car, however, it may be in terrible shape. When not stored properly, this can cause damage as even a car that is not driven will deteriorate. The car is unlikely to be a draw for average people looking for a turn-key vehicle. Instead, a trusted and expert valuation and restoration company may be the best bet to maximize value and sell the vehicle quickly.ABOUT DUSTY CARSDusty Cars ( https://dustycars.com/ ) is California's top classic car buyer. The company buys classic cars, offering top prices, free evaluations, and best-in-class cash offers. The company focuses on truly "classic" vehicles such as Porsches, Jaguars (especially the Jaguar E-series), and Mercedes. It buys classic Alfa Romeos, Fords, Chevys, and Toyotas, depending on year and condition. Individuals looking to sell a classic car can contact the company to discuss the sale.

