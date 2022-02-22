Submit Release
Governor Abbott Directs DFPS To Investigate Gender-Transitioning Procedures As Child Abuse

TEXAS, February 22 - February 22, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) directing the agency to conduct prompt and thorough investigations of any reported instances of Texas children being subjected to abusive gender-transitioning procedures. The directive comes after the Office of the Attorney General confirmed that a number of so-called “sex-change” procedures for minors already constitute  child abuse under existing Texas law. 

"Because the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is responsible for protecting children from abuse, I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas," reads the letter. "To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and all other state agencies must follow the law as explained in OAG Opinion No. KP-0401."

The letter notes that Texas law imposes reporting requirements upon all licensed professionals who have direct contact with children who may be subject to such abuse, including doctors, nurses, and teachers, and provides criminal penalties for failure to report such child abuse. The Governor's letter also mentions that the law imposes a duty on DFPS to investigate the parents of children subjected to gender-transitioning procedures, and on other state agencies to investigate licensed facilities where such procedures may occur.

Read the letter.

