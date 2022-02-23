Epic Swords & Sorcery Fantasy Tale Now in Available Three Formats from Amazon

Nathanatoll the Morningstar in battle

Morningstar Dawn: The Third Cataclysm by JP Stanco available in soft cover print, Kindle and Audible versions

HUNTINGTON, NEW YORK, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move unusual for the genre, the epic fantasy story Morningstar Dawn: The Third Cataclysm has been made simultaneously available in three major formats: Soft cover print version (448 pages from Amazon), a Kindle version, and an Audible audio version narrated by author JP Stanco.

One Amazon reviewer gave the book version five stars, with the comment "It's Lord Of There Rings On Steroids!" Another five star rated Amazon review of the tale by reviewer Gristmill expressed that (https://www.amazon.com/Morningstar-Dawn-Cataclysm-JP-Stanco/dp/1733177744) “Morningstar Dawn, the Third Cataclysm is a sweeping adventure set in a fantastic world, where enemies and fate pursue an escaped warrior, Nathanatoll, across a landscape of deserts and jungles, caves and cities. At the time of his escape, the Third Cataclysm has begun: the sun does not rise, replaced by a netherworld of dim light and fog. What follows is an epic adventure of an oh-so unheroic hero hounded across a fractured landscape by oh-so unrelenting Oskenwar storm troopers which seek to complete Bakir’s conquest of the Man-kingdoms of the West."

The Kindle version is identical to the print version but includes some altered graphics to accommodate the reader. The audio version of Morningstar Dawn: The Third Cataclysm contains subtle dialogue and copy changes as well as audio effects to emphasize the overarching visitations of the villainous thief of the sun whose presence haunts the protagonist and anti-hero, Nathanatoll, the "Nothing Man." The audio version is an unabridged audiobook of a robust 13:52, read in English and narrated by JP Stanco. A 3:02 clip can be heard at (https://www.audible.com/pd/Morningstar-Dawn-Audiobook/B09BFH1NWX?qid=1645570041&sr=1-1&ref=a_search_c3_lProduct_1_1&pf_rd_p=83218cca-c308-412f-bfcf-90198b687a2f&pf_rd_r=E5KG9K8F8CQ06KEKCZ5V).

Author JP Stanco added that "the tale includes a prologue, epilogue and a glossary of Velaharian terminology that work ensemble to leverage the dialogue, philosophies and nuances of the characters and the plot. The glossary is especially helpful for those tricky Morningstar Dawn pronunciations from the world of Velahar. Just how are people names like ‘Jar-al-Jal’ pronounced or creature names like 'Kintupu' pronounced, let alone places on the map? Or exactly how does one properly annunciate some of the comically incomprehensible alliterations of the sorcerer Erichane Algressaro?" He added wryly, "and will the story's characters take offense if their names are mispronounced? The audio version tells it all."

There is also a bonus offer with the audiobook version. It is free with an Audible trial subscription, and is perfect for audiophiles and for fans who prefer the hearing the spoken word.

Mr. Stanco remained noncommittal about an animated or film version, but did indicate that discussions had taken place about a potential graphic novel series.