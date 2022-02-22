Submit Release
02/22/2022

Governor Lamont: Itinerary and Photos From Economic Development Mission in Israel

(HARTFORD, CT) – The following is an update on Governor Ned Lamont’s itinerary so far from his economic development mission in Israel. The governor is scheduled to return to Connecticut on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Friday, February 18, 2022

  • Arrive in Tel Aviv, quarantine at hotel due to Israeli Covid protocols until negative tests are confirmed

Saturday, February 19, 2022

  • Walking tours of Jaffa and Tel Aviv
  • Business dinner with Ofra Strauss, Chairperson of the Board, Strauss Group

Sunday, February 20, 2022

  • Business meeting with Vintage Investment Partners
  • FinTech Roundtable with Viola and Digital Currency Group
  • Google programming at Google Campus: Female Entrepreneurs, Arab Workforce, Start-Ups
  • Delegation Dinner

Monday, February 21, 2022

  • Defense Ministry meeting with Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, Director of International Defense Cooperation Directorate
  • COVID response meeting with Dr. Salman Zarka, Head of Coronavirus Taskforce, Ministry of Health
  • Working lunch with Strauss Group
  • Visit to Future Meat Technologies
  • Leave Tel Aviv for Jerusalem
  • U.S. Embassy reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

  • Business meeting breakfast with Jon Medved, founder, OurCrowd
  • Meeting with President Isaac Herzog
  • Google Programming: Industry, Education, and Technology
  • Old City Walking Tour: Arub Shuk, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Via Delorosa, Western Wall
  • Tour Yad Vashem and Eternal Flame Lighting Ceremony

Governor Ned Lamont meets with Israel President Isaac Herzog.

Governor Ned Lamont meets with Israel President Isaac Herzog.

Governor Ned Lamont participating in business meetings in Israel.

Governor Ned Lamont participating in business meetings in Israel.

Governor Ned Lamont participating in business meetings in Israel.

Governor Ned Lamont participates in a COVID response meeting with Dr. Salman Zarka, Head of Coronavirus Taskforce for the Israel Ministry of Health.

Governor Ned Lamont participates in a COVID response meeting with Dr. Salman Zarka, Head of Coronavirus Taskforce for the Israel Ministry of Health.

Governor Ned Lamont in Jerusalem on a walking tour of the Old City.

Governor Ned Lamont in Jerusalem on a walking tour of the Old City.

Governor Ned Lamont in Jerusalem on a walking tour of the Old City.

Governor Ned Lamont at Yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.

Governor Ned Lamont at Yad Vashem, Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust.

