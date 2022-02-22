Press Releases

02/22/2022

Governor Lamont: Itinerary and Photos From Economic Development Mission in Israel

(HARTFORD, CT) – The following is an update on Governor Ned Lamont’s itinerary so far from his economic development mission in Israel. The governor is scheduled to return to Connecticut on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Friday, February 18, 2022

Arrive in Tel Aviv, quarantine at hotel due to Israeli Covid protocols until negative tests are confirmed

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Walking tours of Jaffa and Tel Aviv

Business dinner with Ofra Strauss, Chairperson of the Board, Strauss Group

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Business meeting with Vintage Investment Partners

FinTech Roundtable with Viola and Digital Currency Group

Google programming at Google Campus: Female Entrepreneurs, Arab Workforce, Start-Ups

Delegation Dinner

Monday, February 21, 2022

Defense Ministry meeting with Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, Director of International Defense Cooperation Directorate

COVID response meeting with Dr. Salman Zarka, Head of Coronavirus Taskforce, Ministry of Health

Working lunch with Strauss Group

Visit to Future Meat Technologies

Leave Tel Aviv for Jerusalem

U.S. Embassy reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Business meeting breakfast with Jon Medved, founder, OurCrowd

Meeting with President Isaac Herzog

Google Programming: Industry, Education, and Technology

Old City Walking Tour: Arub Shuk, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Via Delorosa, Western Wall

Tour Yad Vashem and Eternal Flame Lighting Ceremony

Click photos to enlarge to higher quality

Governor Ned Lamont meets with Israel President Isaac Herzog.

Governor Ned Lamont participating in business meetings in Israel.

Governor Ned Lamont participates in a COVID response meeting with Dr. Salman Zarka, Head of Coronavirus Taskforce for the Israel Ministry of Health.

Governor Ned Lamont in Jerusalem on a walking tour of the Old City.