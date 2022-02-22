Game and Fish Commission public meetings: 2022 season setting

Date
Time
City
Location
March 17
4 p.m.
Jackson
Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office
March 17
6 p.m.
Rawlins
Jeffrey Memorial Community Center
March 17
6 p.m.
Riverton
Fremont County Library
March 18
4 p.m.
Afton
Afton Civic Center
March 21
4 - 6 p.m.
OPEN HOUSE
Gillette
Gillette Library
March 21
4 p.m.
Sundance
Crook County Courthouse Basement
March 21
6 p.m.
Cokeville
Cokeville Town Hall
March 21
6 p.m.
Meeteetse
Meeteetse Conservation District Office
March 21
7 p.m.
Newcastle
Pinnacle Bank
March 22
4 p.m.
Douglas
Converse County Library
March 22
4 - 7 p.m.
OPEN HOUSE
Sheridan
Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
March 22
5 p.m.
Lovell
Lovell Fire Hall
March 22
6 p.m.
Baggs
Carbon County Higher Ed Center
March 22
6 p.m.
Dubois
Headwaters Arts and Conference Center
March 22
6:30 p.m.
Hulett
Greater Hulett Community Center
March 22
6 p.m.
Saratoga
Platte Valley Community Center
March 23
4 - 6 p.m.
OPEN HOUSE
Buffalo
Buffalo Library
March 23
4 p.m.
Lusk
Niobrara County Fairgrounds
March 23
6 p.m.
Mountain View
Mountain View School Administration Building
March 23
6 p.m.
Pinedale
Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office
March 23
6 p.m.
Torrington
Platte Valley Bank Conference Center
March 23
6 p.m.
Worland
Washakie County Fairground Building
March 24
4 - 6 p.m.
OPEN HOUSE
Kaycee
Kaycee Library
March 24
5 p.m.
Greybull
Greybull Town Hall
March 24
6 p.m.
Casper
Casper Game and Fish Regional Office
March 24
6 p.m.
Evanston
Uinta County Public Library
March 24
6 p.m.
Lander
Lander Game and Fish Regional Office
March 24
6 p.m.
Thermopolis
Thermopolis Fire Hall
March 24
6 p.m.
Wheatland
Platte County Public Library
March 25
6 p.m.
Kemmerer
South Lincoln Training and Event Center
March 28
6 p.m.
Cheyenne
Cheyenne Game and Fish Office
March 28
6 p.m.
Powell
Yellowstone Conference Center, Northwest College, Rooms 105 and 106
March 29
6 p.m.
Cody
Park County Library, Grizzly Room
March 29
6 p.m.
Green River
Green River Game and Fish Regional Office
March 29
6 p.m.
Laramie
Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office
March 29
6 p.m.
Sheridan
Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
You just read:
Game and Fish Commission public meetings: 2022 season setting
News Provided By
February 22, 2022, 23:34 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.