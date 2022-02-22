Youth in the Big Horn Basin can win free lifetime hunting licenses

Apply for the Tom Easterly Memorial Award today!

Cody - The application period for the Tom Easterly Memorial award is now open and youth in the Big Horn Basin are encouraged to apply. Recipients of this award will receive a free lifetime Wyoming game bird/small game license and lifetime conservation stamp, valued at $496.50. Applications are due by April 1.

Youth ages 14-17 can apply by submitting an application and essay describing why the applicant hunts and why wildlife is important to that individual.

To be eligible, applicants must reside within the boundaries of the Greybull Biologist District which include Basin, Burlington, Cowley, Greybull, Lovell, Manderson, Ten Sleep and Worland and be a resident who has continuously resided in Wyoming for at least 10 years immediately preceding the date of application.

The Tom Easterly Memorial Award was established in the spirit of former Greybull biologist Tom Easterly’s belief in our future generations of conservationists. This is the eighth year the award will give area youth a chance to win a lifetime Wyoming game bird/small game license and lifetime conservation stamp.

Tom Easterly served as the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Greybull area biologist from 1992 through 2014. Tom’s passion was introducing young hunters to the sport of bird hunting and sharing the importance of wildlife habitat with them.

Applicants will be judged by their application qualifications and the content of their essay by a committee of five. Applications may be downloaded at wgfd.wyo.gov and are available at the Cody Region Game and Fish office.

Tom Easterly Memorial application

- WGFD -