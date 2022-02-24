GRAZIA USA Partners with RefuSHE for Virtual Fashion Show Supporting Refugee Women
RefuSHE Fashion Challenge 2022: Destination Nairobi will take place on Thursday February 24 in Kenya
Hosted by Halima Aden and Kat Graham, Fashion Challenge 2022 will stream live from Nairobi on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM ESTNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazia USA, a Pantheon Media Group (PMG) publication, announced today that it has partnered with RefuSHE, an organization that provides support and resource programs to help East African refugee women and girls succeed, in hosting its annual Fashion Challenge on Thursday, February 24, in Kenya.
Grazia USA is the exclusive media partner for the event, Fashion Challenge 2022: Destination Nairobi that will showcase the diverse talents of Nairobi’s burgeoning fashion scene. The event will be hosted by fashion model and activist Halima Aden, actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Kat Graham.
Inspired by “Project Runway,” Fashion Challenge features nine East African designers, who were challenged to create an original haute couture look in just one month using 6.5 meters of hand-dyed fabric from RefuSHE’s Artisan Collective Fall/Winter 2022 collection, a cotton/rayon blend hand-dyed by refugee artisans. Each designer was paired with a refugee in the RefuSHE program whose story helped inspire the look. In addition, the organization paired designers with a model for the show, provided runway accessories courtesy of jewelry brand, Kendra Scott, and offered the opportunity for designers to visit the RefuSHE campus to meet their mentee.
In the run-up to the event, Grazia USA will feature exclusive digital previews for the event and will profile and highlight featured designers at GraziaMagazine.com.
Dina Dukhqan, RefuSHE’s Managing Director, said, “The Fashion Challenge is a unique global opportunity to raise awareness and funds for refugee girls while highlighting the artisanal skills of RefuSHE’s Artisan Collective and amplifying the voices of Kenya's creative community.
“Many of the young refugee women we serve have experienced trauma due to war and conflict. The Artisan Collective allows members to not only earn an income, but also use art and creativity as tools of healing and recovery. A lot of talent and hard work went into creating this special event. RefuSHE is thrilled to partner with a publication like Grazia USA to help bring Fashion Challenge 2022: Destination Nairobi to life!”
Melissa Cronin, President of Pantheon Media Group added “Grazia USA is dedicated to supporting and celebrating the strength, beauty, and creativity of women everywhere. We couldn’t be more proud to bring this important event to US audiences.”
Virtual tickets for Fashion Challenge 2022: Destination Nairobi can be purchased online HERE. Proceeds help advance RefuSHE’s mission to protect, educate, and empower orphaned, unaccompanied, and separated refugee girls.
Grazia USA will release its next quarterly issue in March, with Grazia Gazette: F1 Miami and Grazia Gazette: Hamptons to follow in May.
ABOUT REFUSHE
RefuSHE is a nonprofit organization that protects, educates, and empowers orphaned, unaccompanied, and separated refugee girls and young women in Nairobi, Kenya. Through a one-of-a-kind holistic model and commitment to trauma-informed care, RefuSHE ensures refugee girls, women, and children have equal access to safety, education, and economic prosperity.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
Grazia USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, Grazia. For 80 years across 23 countries, Grazia has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. Grazia USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of Grazia USA launched in September 2021.
Grazia is a trademark registered and owned by Mondadori Media S.p.a. In the United States, Grazia is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional Grazia Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
