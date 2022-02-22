Plumstead Township to Close Stump Road Beginning March 9 for Construction

King of Prussia, PA – Plumstead Township is planning to close Stump Road between Cabin Run Road and German Road in Plumstead Township, Bucks County, beginning Wednesday, March 9, for roadway construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Wednesday, March 16.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 611 (Easton Road), Curly Hill Road and Route 313 (Swamp Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Plumstead Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

