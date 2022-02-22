Glenn Bill, Famed Attitude Keynote Speaker & Podcast Host, is a SUCCESS 125 Magazine Award Winner 2022 Edition

Glenn Bill, Success 125 Finalist

Don't forget to share the news with your network! Let everybody know that Glenn Bill is a leader who knows how to produce results for the people you serve.” ” — SUCCESS 125 Magazine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After three months of reviewing submissions and counting the votes, it has been announced that acclaimed attitude keynote speaker & podcast host, Glenn Bill, is a SUCCESS 125 Award Winner. SUCCESS 125 (https://125.success.com/) showcases people who accept the responsibility to help others reach their potential. These outstanding leaders represent different backgrounds and nationalities, but share one thing in common: pushing leadership to a new level.

Since 1897, SUCCESS has been the leading voice for people who take full ownership of their personal and professional growth. And for the sixth time, they have done the research to find the 25 most influential leaders in this space: the coaches, speakers, authors, mentors, and thought leaders to know in 2022.

But this year, there’s more. In honor of the 125th anniversary of SUCCESS, they are extending the spotlight beyond the household names to the everyday leaders who reflect the true value of their magazine: impacting others in a positive way. So, they asked readers to nominate the people who have made long-lasting, positive changes in one's life. And with that, SUCCESS 125 was born.

Glenn Bill is a Keynote Speaker, #1 International Best-Selling Author of the www.abcsofattitude.com (download his free playbook here), and Award-Winning Podcast Host of the Get Attitude Podcast. The Get Attitude Podcast is produced by Jason Aaron, Jolliff Digital Production (jason@JasonAaron.pro and www.JasonAaron.pro). Contact him if you or someone you know would like to be featured on the Get Attitude Podcast. He works with companies to improve culture and profits to stay ahead of the current market conditions. Contact him at glenn@glennbill.com or 317-590-7757.

For those who are Event Planner's, CEO's or Business Owner's and want to have Glenn inspire, challenge, and boost morale in the company, have him come deliver his mesmerizing keynote addresses on Attitude as it relates to Sales, Disruption, Leadership, Customer Service, Morale, and Culture as well as Diversity and inclusion. Glenn is also available for television appearances for news and talk shows for analysis of attitude and actions of newsworthy stories, people, and events. He can also speak in news segments on how to change one's attitude from negative to positive in a matter of minutes.

Glenn released his New Professional Sales Book called Source of Sales in January 2022. It is an amazing look and self-study course especially for Realtors and Loan Originators to help them sell 52 homes per year and build a business worth having and running instead of it running you. Glenn smashes 33 years of top performance selling into this book and workbook which has been used all over America to train REALTORS for the past 10 years and now is coming out in book form and an online course. Learn more about how to hire Glenn and view his testimonials at www.glennbill.com. You can also join him LIVE in Dallas/Plano TX at the Hilton Granite Park Hotel march 30 and 31! Click here for more details www.getsosevents.com/event-ticket