Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published February 22, 2022)

Time to buy new hunting, fishing licenses

It’s the time of year when anglers and hunters need to buy new fishing and hunting licenses. Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2021 expire Monday, Feb. 28. Licenses for 2022 are now available wherever fishing and hunting licenses are sold, online (mndnr.gov/BuyALicense) and by telephone at 888-665-4236. Mobile buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.

All 2022 fishing licenses become effective Tuesday, March 1. New licenses are required for 2022 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Feb. 28.

DNR webinars cover archery hunting, sturgeon fishing

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in learning about the basics of archery hunting and sturgeon fishing to attend upcoming webinars.

The archery hunting webinar will be at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Desiree Holmberg, volunteer with the DNR Becoming an Outdoors Woman program, will share her experience learning to archery hunt. The webinar also will include tips on how to select a hunting compound bow and the bow accessories needed to hunt effectively in the field.

The sturgeon fishing webinar will be at noon on Wednesday, March 2. Brett Nelson, DNR large lake specialist in Baudette, will talk about how the DNR manages sturgeon fishing and the successful recovery of this important fishery. Nelson will also cover the basics of how to fish sturgeon in Lake of the Woods and the Rainy River.

The webinars are part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to enjoy these opportunities. The webinars are free but registration is required. More information, including registration information for webinars each Wednesday through May 25, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Discover).