Framework® Homebuyer Ed a ‘Silver Winner’ at inaugural Anthem Awards

Framework® is a social enterprise founded on the belief that homeownership should be accessible and affordable to everyone.

Homebuyer education course honored as a Best Product in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Framework® Homeownership, a social enterprise challenging the status quo and correcting decades of information asymmetry byincreasing access to affordable homeownership solutions, wins Silver in the inaugural Anthem Awards, in the category of Best Product in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Framework’s digital homeownership education product, Keep by Framework™ levels the playing field on its way to close the homeownership gap and democratize homeownership for first-time and first-generation homeowners. The inaugural Anthem Awards recognize social impact work worldwide and highlightFramework’s commitment to increase access and affordable homeownership for all.

"Framework envisions a world where the products we create can eliminate systemic inequities and make homeownership accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Danielle Samalin, CEO, Framework Homeownership. “We are building toward that future every day, and are honored and humbled to have the work of our innovative, mission-driven team recognized by the Anthem Awards."

Winners included Color of Change, Disney’s Lion King “Protect the Pride” campaign, The New York Times’ 1619 project and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.

The inaugural awards, which received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide, seek to honor mission-driven works created by individuals and organizations across categories such as diversity and inclusion, education, art and culture, sustainability and civil and human rights.

Winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer and activist); Ashley Judd (Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian); Mitchell Baker (CEO and chairwoman, Mozilla); Lisa Sherman (president and CEO, Ad Council), and Sarah Kate Ellis (president and CEO, GLAAD).

Homeownership is one of the most reliable ways for people and families to build long-term wealth and financial security — but systemic inequities and lack of access to capital mean that it is not equally available to everyone. In a recent survey conducted by Framework, less than 50% of homebuyers felt the process was “very fair” and Keep by Framework™, available at KeepHome.com,supports the entire homeownership journeyfrom easing the homebuying process to ing home maintenanceand .

For 10 years the mortgage industry has recognized the importance of a trusted and unbiased third party like Framework. Framework’s homebuyer education has been a “best-kept secret” widely used to help meet homeownership education requirements that are often mandated by lenders. Framework knows this information is valuable to all homebuyers, not just those required to receive it — and that it is most helpful when accessed early so homebuyers are empowered to make informed decisions throughout the homebuying process.

Jessica Lauretti, managing director of The Anthem Awards, said Framework has set the standard for excellence as far as social impact.

“We are so proud of what we are building at The Anthem Awards and are humbled by the positive response and extraordinary support from global brands and national organizations to artists, creators and local individuals making an impact in their community,” she said. “It is our distinct honor to showcase and highlight this work and recognize its impact across Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion areas.”

Winners will be celebrated at a star-studded virtual awards show on Monday, February 28. Fans will be able to watch the virtual show on-demand featuring special moments, and hallmark speeches from all the winners at www.anthemawards.com.

Framework® is a social enterprise founded on the simple belief that homeownership should be accessible and affordable to everyone. The Framework mission is to democratize the homeownership process, particularly for first-time, first-generation homebuyers and homeowners with low-moderate incomes and people who identify as Black, Indigenous and people of color. We believe homeownership is for everyone and that it is a reliable way to build long-term wealth and financial security for generations to come. Framework recognizes the systemic inequities in the housing system and uses equitable research practices to design inclusive technology products and services that increase access and help people make informed and confident decisions at every step of their homeownership journey. To learn more, visit: www.frameworkhomeownership.org or www.KeepHome.com.