Framework® Homebuyer Ed named finalist for inaugural Anthem Awards 

Homebuyer Ed program honored as a Best Product in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Framework®Homeownership has been selected as a finalist for the Anthem Awards, joining such other nominees as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the New York Times’ 1619 project and ViacomCBS’ Mental Health Action Day.

Framework was chosen as a finalist for its homebuyer education course, which was honored in the category of Best Product in Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.



The inaugural awards, which received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide, seek to honor mission-driven works created by individuals and organizations across categories such as diversity and inclusion, education, art and culture, sustainability and civil and human rights.



Anthem Finalists are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer and activist); Ashley Judd (Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian); Mitchell Baker (CEO and chairwoman, Mozilla); Lisa Sherman (president and CEO, Ad Council), and Sarah Kate Ellis (president and CEO, GLAAD).



Homeownership is one of the most reliable ways for people and families to build long-term wealth and financial security — but systemic inequities mean that it is not equally available to everyone. In a recent survey conducted by Framework, less than 50% of homebuyers felt the process was “very fair”. Framework is on a mission to democratize homeownership.



"Framework envisions a world where the products we create can eliminate systemic inequities and make homeownership accessible to everyone,” said Danielle Samalin, CEO, Framework Homeownership.“We are building toward that future every day and are honored and humbled to have the work of our innovative, mission-driven team recognized by the Anthem Awards."



Homebuyers face many challenges. The homebuying journey is confusing, chaotic and complex. Transactions move fast and it’s hard to know who to trust. The gross inequality in the housing market is made worse when consumers lack access to critical information. Only 19% of Framework’s learners felt very well prepared for the homebuying process before taking the course to make one of the biggest financial transactions of their lives.



For 10 years the mortgage industry has recognized the importance of a trusted and unbiased third party like Framework. Framework’s homebuyer education has been a “best-kept secret” widely used to help meet homeownership education requirements that are often mandated by lenders. Framework knows this information is valuable to all homebuyers, not just those required to receive it — and that it is most helpful when accessed early so homebuyers are empowered to make informed decisions throughout the homebuying process.



Jessica Lauretti, managing director of The Anthem Awards, said Framework has set the standard for excellence as far as social impact.



“We are so proud of what we are building at The Anthem Awards and are humbled by the positive response and extraordinary support from global brands and national organizations to artists, creators and local individuals making an impact in their community,” she said. “It is our distinct honor to showcase and highlight this work and recognize its impact across Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion areas.”



Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices virtual conference as well as at a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022. Fans will be able to watch the virtual show on-demand featuring special moments, and hallmark speeches from all the winners at www.anthemawards.com.



Framework® is an innovator in the housing industry creating products and services through equitable research practices to increase access and support informed decision-making. In a recent survey conducted by Framework, 44% of recent first-time homebuyers often worry about being financially able to maintain homeownership. Framework’s latest product innovation, Keep by Framework™ is the next evolution of homeownership education that is set to deepen homeowners’ knowledge of protecting and building wealth through their homes.