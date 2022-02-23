Rizing Receives SAP® North America Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Cloud Delivery Excellence
Award Presented at Customer Success Summit
Rizing has a relentless focus on excellence – it's one of our core values. This award from SAP for excellence in cloud delivery confirms that what we do is working to drive our clients' success.”STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rizing today announced it is the recipient of an SAP® North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Delivery Excellence. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the North America region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients of this year's awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions. Rizing received the award based on high-quality delivery of SAP cloud solutions, in which Rizing had the largest number of customer go-lives across North America.
— Mike Maiolo, CEO, Rizing
"Rizing has a relentless focus on excellence – it's one of our core values. This award from SAP for excellence in cloud delivery confirms that what we do is working to drive our clients' success," said Mike Maiolo, CEO of Rizing. "Rizing is able to transform enterprises worldwide – regardless of size – through the maturity of our cloud offerings and the strength of our partnership with SAP, through SAP cloud solutions and the SAP Business Technology Platform."
Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.
"SAP is partner-centric, and our partners are the best in the business, said Nanette Lazina, Vice President Midmarket Channels, SAP America, Inc. "Every year we proudly recognize our top partners with our SAP Partner Excellence Awards. These partners have demonstrated the innovation and execution needed to deliver the highest level of value to our joint customers."
Rizing is celebrating nearly two decades as an SAP partner that works with customers across a broad range of industries to create transformative change. Customers like Molson Coors, Bombardier Recreational Products, National Bank of Canada, Canfor, Coty, and others have relied on Rizing to lead them through business transformation strategy. Rizing’s HR industry expertise combined with certified consultants for SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions moves industries forward with the full SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite or with focused solutions for payroll, learning, recruiting, or talent development.
Rizing received its award during the Customer Success Summit 2022, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. Formerly called SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting, this is SAP's largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities, and product innovations and drive success during the upcoming year.
About Rizing
It’s the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your SAP journey. Rizing’s objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with SAP cloud technologies, our geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products to optimize and extend SAP such as Blueline, Lyra, Codex, Mercury, and Hydrogen. With real-life experience in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. From targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions, our SAP-certified consultants are focused on your growth. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, info@rizing.com.
