Rizing Awarded Texas DIR Contract for Geospatial Software Products and Related Services

Texas DIR Cooperative Contracts

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rizing, LLC is pleased to announce that Rizing Geospatial , LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rizing, LLC (Rizing), has been added to the Texas Department of Information Resources ( Texas DIR ) Cooperative Contracts Program for geospatial products and related services on behalf of the State of Texas. This award makes these solutions available to state and local government, public education, other public entities in Texas, as well as public entities outside the state.“We are excited to be a part of the Texas DIR Cooperative Contracts Program and look forward to working with state and local agencies throughout Texas and the rest of the country,” says Connie Gurchiek, President, Geospatial, Rizing LLC. “The program provides us a flexible contract mechanism to offer our unique blend of geospatial products and services as well as LiDAR-related offerings to a broader group of clients.”Read more about Rizing's capabilities with geospatial and LiDar on Rizing.com.

