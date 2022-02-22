NEWS

NOTICE – Final Rule Published for Healthy Food Retail Program

February 22, 2022

Re: LA Agriculture Finance Authority – Healthy Food Retail Program (LAC 7:III.901-915)

Release Date: 2-22-2022

Final Rule Published for Healthy Food Retail Program

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry submitted the Notice of Intent for the proposed regulations for LAC 7:III.901-915, the Healthy Food Retail Program, to the Louisiana Register on November 10, 2021. This notice of intent to take the proposed action was published in the Louisiana Register on November 20, 2021.

These rules were finalized and published in the Louisiana Register at LR 48:2, pages 296-298 (February 20, 2022).